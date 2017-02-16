SYDNEY Feb 16 Access to the Ravensthorpe nickel
mining complex in Australia has been re-established following
heavy rains last weekend that flooded local roadways, owner
First Quantum Minerals said on Thursday.
There were concerns that supplies of nickel from
Ravensthorpe would be cut off, exacerbating an already tight
global supply pool that has pushed the metal's price to its
highest since mid-December.
In a statement emailed to Reuters, the company said the
road leading to the port of Esperance, where it exports about
25,000 tonnes of nickel annually, had reopened.
There was no declaration of force majeure due to the
incident, according to the company.
First Quantum told Reuters on Feb. 13 it had reserved the
right to declare force majeure if required.
"We have re-routed transporters so they can use the open
highway to the east via Esperance," First Quantum said.
Up to 126 mm of rain fell in areas around the mine,
according to the weather bureau.
