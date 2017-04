Hundreds of millions of poor menaced by 'silent killer': heat

BANGKOK/BHUBANESWAR, India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - On a hot, humid afternoon on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in eastern India, construction worker Sabitri Mahanand frets about increasingly "dangerous" summers. Carrying over a dozen bricks on her head, she fears getting sunstroke while at work, but home offers no respite either.