* Nine shares debut just below A$2.05 IPO price
* International cricket rights jewel in Nine's crown
* Pay-TV operators threaten free-to-air sports coverage
By Jane Wardell and Jackie Range
SYDNEY, Dec 6 Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings
Ltd disappointed with a lacklustre debut on the
Australian stock exchange, opening just below its initial public
offering (IPO) price as investors fretted about the challenges
facing old media.
The former No. 1 ranked station in Australia's free-to-air
television market, seeking to claw back ground on rival Seven
Network, launched the IPO to pay down debt after
staving off receivership.
Shares in the media and entertainment company opened at
A$2.02 on Friday, marginally below its IPO price of A$2.05, and
last traded at A$2.00, valuing Nine at A$1.9 billion ($1.7
billion).
The listing comes about a year after U.S. private equity
funds Oaktree Capital Group and Apollo Global Management
took control of the company in a more than $3 billion
debt-for-equity swap.
"I was expecting Nine to maybe have a little bit more of a
bounce, considering that the IPO market had been a little bit
stronger this week," said IG markets strategist Evan Lucas.
But with more than 70 percent of profits in 2014 set to come
from free-to-air television, he said the challenges facing old
media were at the front of investors minds as viewers migrate
online.
"You've got to ask the question of how they are going to
continue to generate (advertising) numbers and generate the
money that they require," Lucas said.
Nine sold 175.9 million existing shares and issued 135
million new shares, including 0.9 million at no cost to
employees, to raise A$636 million. The IPO price was at the
bottom of the A$2.05-2.35 range.
Its debut was also weighed down by a bearish day in the
market, Lucas said, with the broader market down 0.2 percent.
CRICKET COUP
Nine has had a rocky time since former owner James Packer,
son of media mogul Kerry Packer, sold to private equity at the
peak of the buyout boom in two deals in 2006-2008, ending up in
the hands of Oaktree and Apollo.
But ratings have stabilised, it's winning this year in the
most important audience demographic for advertisers - peak night
viewing for adults aged 16 to 54 - and may enjoy a viewing boost
from the current Ashes cricket series.
The listing coincides with the second Test of the biennial
Ashes series between Australia and England, which is currently
underway in Adelaide. A national passion, cricket is the jewel
in Nine's crown and a ratings blockbuster for the station.
Major sports events like the Ashes and the National Rugby
League (NRL), for which Nine has partial rights, are key not
only for the revenue they generate but for advertising upcoming
TV shows as traditional networks struggle to retain viewers amid
a significant shift to online viewing.
"Not only does it attract a good audience but it provides a
platform to promote the rest of their schedule," said Luke
Sinclair, an investment manager at Karara Capital.
The station earlier this year paid a record A$450 million
($411 million) to outbid Ten Network Holdings Ltd for
the five-year international cricket broadcasting rights.
COMPETITIVE CHALLENGE
Ten has made no secret under Chairman Lachlan Murdoch, the
son of media baron Rupert Murdoch, of challenging for sports
rights. It picked up the domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League
cricket for A$100 million and will likely take another shot at
international cricket in 2018.
Nine is also under challenge from pay television.
Pay-TV operator Foxtel, owned 50/50 by News Corporation
and Telstra, already has rights to broadcast
much of the Australian Football League (AFL) and the NRL, the
country's two most popular sports.
It is calling on the Australian government to relax strict
laws that prevent sports such as the Ashes, US Open, Olympics
and Wimbledon from being shown exclusively on Pay-TV.
Steve Allen, managing director of media consultancy Fusion
Strategy, said he did not expect the government would change the
laws at present as this would be unpopular with the electorate
as many consumers still see Pay TV as expensive.
Oaktree and Apollo have trimmed their Nine holdings through
the IPO and will hold 14 percent and 22 percent respectively.