* Nine raises A$631 mln in IPO, A$1.9 bln market cap
* International cricket rights jewel in Nine's crown
* Pay-TV operators threaten free-to-air sports coverage
By Jane Wardell and Jackie Range
SYDNEY, Dec 6 Investors in broadcaster Nine
Entertainment Co Pty Ltd are hoping Friday's
listing on the Australian stock exchange taps into a national
passion: cricket.
The A$631 million ($569 million) initial public offering
coincides with the second Test match of the biennial Ashes
series between Australia and England, a 131-year-old sporting
rivalry that is a ratings blockbuster for Nine.
Cricket is the jewel in Nine's crown and investors will be
betting the former No. 1 ranked station in Australia's
free-to-air television market can make gains on rival Seven
Network and beat the challenges facing old media.
Nine has had a rocky time since former owner James Packer,
son of media mogul Kerry Packer, sold to private equity at the
peak of the buyout boom in two deals in 2006-2008, ending up in
the hands of two U.S. hedge funds.
But ratings have stabilised, it's winning this year in the
most important audience demographic for advertisers - peak night
viewing for adults aged 16 to 54 - and with the Ashes in full
swing it will be hoping for a viewing boost.
"What's their outlook? Very good. They've got momentum that
neither of their fully commercial competitors have," said Steve
Allen, managing director of media consultancy Fusion Strategy.
The IPO, which priced at the bottom of the marketing range,
gave Nine a market capitalisation of A$1.9 billion, while the
holdings of Oaktree Capital Group and Apollo Global
Management will fall to 14 percent and 22 percent
respectively.
CRICKET COUP
Major sports events like the Ashes and the National Rugby
League (NRL), for which Nine has partial rights, are key not
only for the revenue they generate but for advertising upcoming
TV shows as traditional networks struggle to retain viewers amid
a significant shift to online viewing.
Nine has been linked to cricket since Kerry Packer upended
the game in the 1970s by signing the world's best players to his
rival World Series Cricket format in a bid to secure TV rights
to the game.
The station earlier this year paid a record A$450 million
($411 million) to outbid Ten Network Holdings Ltd for
the five-year international cricket broadcasting rights.
"It's a big part of ... the appeal of the network to the
audience," said Luke Sinclair, an investment manager at Karara
Capital.
"Not only does it attract a good audience but it provides a
platform to promote the rest of their schedule," Sinclair added.
"It's probably not terribly profitable in itself, but it's about
attracting viewers that are otherwise hard to get."
Ratings for the first Ashes test match last month peaked at
2.5 million viewers, a sizeable chunk of Australia's 23
million-strong population.
COMPETITIVE CHALLENGE
Nine said in its prospectus that sports rights were critical
to drumming up revenue across its combined television, events
and digital businesses.
Nine Network, the company's free-to-air television business,
is expected to contribute more than 70 percent of profits in
2014. The rest will come largely from staging live sports and
music events and its digital division.
Ten has made no secret under Chairman Lachlan Murdoch, the
son of media baron Rupert Murdoch, of challenging for sports
rights. It picked up the domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League
cricket for A$100 million and will likely take another shot at
international cricket in 2018.
Nine is also under challenge from pay television.
Pay-TV operator Foxtel, owned 50/50 by News Corporation
and Telstra, already has rights to broadcast
much of the Australian Football League (AFL) and the NRL, the
country's two most popular sports.
It is calling on the Australian government to relax strict
laws that prevent sports such as the Ashes, US Open, Olympics
and Wimbledon from being shown exclusively on Pay-TV.
Fusion's Allen said he did not expect the government would
change the laws as this would be hugely unpopular with the
electorate as many consumers still see Pay TV as expensive.
Nevertheless, free-to-air broadcasting revenue is likely to
fall by an annualised 3.8 percent over the five-years through
2017/18 to A$6.7 billion, according to research group IBISWorld.
Pay TV revenue, in contrast, is expected to increase an
annualised 3.3 percent over the same period to A$4 billion.