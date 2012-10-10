* Mezzanine lender Goldman says will settle for 7.5 pct of
Nine equity
* Hedge fund lenders holding A$2.2 bln hold key to any deal
* Deal would wipe out Nine owner CVC's $1.8 bln in equity
MELBOURNE, Oct 10 Funds run by Goldman Sachs
Group Inc agreed to swap debt for equity in CVC Capital
Partners Ltd's Nine Entertainment as the beleaguered
Australian television network scrambled to avoid going into
receivership.
Other lenders including hedge funds have yet to decide
whether they agree to the debt-for-equity swap plan put forward
by Nine management under a deal that would wipe out CVC
Capital's A$1.8 billion ($1.84 billion) equity investment in the
company. That would be the largest-ever loss on a single
private-equity deal in Asia.
The swap would give the Goldman Sachs funds, which are owed
A$975 million in mezzanine debt, a 7.5 percent equity stake in
the broadcaster, plus warrants giving it some upside if the
business was sold or floated.
"Goldman Sachs Mezzanine Partners understands the importance
of keeping this iconic Australian broadcaster out of
administration and is supporting the Nine board and management,"
a spokesman for Goldman Sachs Mezzanine Partners said on
Wednesday. "Therefore Goldman Sachs Mezzanine Partners has
agreed to endorse Nine's proposal."
An earlier plan put forward by Goldman and CVC proposing
Goldman ending up with a 30 percent equity stake was rejected by
the senior lenders of Nine - mostly rival private equity firms
and hedge funds that include Apollo Global Management
and Oaktree Capital Group.
The funds, which own about A$2.2 billion in senior debt
bought from original bank lenders on the secondary market, could
not immediately be reached for comment.
The debt must be repaid by a February deadline, and
negotiations are going close to the wire for a complex deal that
would take some months to finalise.
Nine, one of the biggest private equity-owned companies in
Australia, has assets including the Channel Nine free-to-air
network, ticketing agency Ticketek and a 50 percent stake in
online site ninemsn.com.
CVC paid A$5.3 billion in cash and debt for Nine in two
deals at the peak of the buyout boom in 2006-2008, overloading
on cheap debt just before the global financial crisis hit.
Since then, advertising revenues have collapsed across the
media sector, slashing profits at Nine and rival TV networks.