SYDNEY Oct 31 Media and entertainment group
Nine Entertainment Co Pty Ltd is set to raise some
A$600 million ($569 million) in an initial public offering and
is expected to list on Dec. 6, a person familiar with the
process said.
The IPO is expected to be the biggest by an Australian
company this year and comes at a busy time for new listings Down
Under.
Shares will be offered in an indicative price range of
A$2.05 to A$2.35 a share, giving the company a market
capitalisation of A$1.9 billion to A$2.2 billion, the person
said.
Hedge fund Oaktree Capital Group, which owns some 28
percent of Nine is expected to offload between 20 percent and 40
percent of its stake. Apollo Global Management, its
other major stakeholder, is expected to hang on to all of its
holding.
The IPO prospectus will be lodged on Monday.
A spokeswoman for Nine declined to comment.