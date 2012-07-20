MELBOURNE, July 20 Private equity firm TPG
is considering forming a consortium to bid for
debt-laden Australian media company Nine Entertainment Co, a
source told Reuters on Friday, in what could be a A$3 billion
($3.1 billion) buyout.
TPG is looking to form a consortium with Global Eagle
Acquisition Corp, controlled by Hollywood media
executive Harry Sloan, for a potential bid for Nine, owned by
private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, the person
said.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the
matter is confidential.