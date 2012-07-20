* TPG considers partnering with media exec Sloan for Nine

* They could buy some or all assets of troubled Nine

* Nine's owner CVC faces A$2.7 bln debt repayment in Feb

* Deal would come at a time of upheaval for Aussie media industry

By Victoria Thieberger

MELBOURNE, July 20 U.S. private equity firm TPG is considering partnering with a Hollywood media executive to bid for debt-laden Australian media company Nine Entertainment Co, a source said, in what could be a $3.1 billion buyout.

TPG is looking to team up with Harry Sloan, a former chairman of Hollywood studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, for Nine, which is owned by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, the source, who had direct knowledge of the matter, said.

They could buy some or all of Nine's assets, the source said, adding that TPG Managing Partner Ben Gray met with Nine's top management this week in Sydney. The source declined to be named because the matter is confidential.

TPG and CVC declined to comment.

CVC has, over the past year, been locked in a battle to keep Nine Entertainment out of the hands of creditors, including rival private equity funds Apollo Global Management and Oaktree Capital, which own around A$1 billion of Nine's senior debt and are pushing to assume ownership of Nine.

Nine has A$2.7 billion of senior debt due in February 2013, which it failed to refinance earlier this year, plus another A$975 million of mezzanine debt due the following year, a legacy of CVC's takeover of Nine at the height of the bull market. Its options include refinancing the debt, bringing in new investors and asset sales.

Sloan had approached CVC in May with an offer from his vehicle Global Eagle Acquisition Corp to buy a controlling stake in Nine Entertainment, a source had told Reuters.

Media reports said at the time that Sloan was pushing to value Nine at A$3 billion ($3.1 billion), which CVC believed was too little for the media conglomerate.

HEFTY LOSS?

Nine Entertainment, one of the biggest private-equity owned companies in Australia, has assets including the Channel Nine free-to-air television station, ACP Magazines, which publishes the Australian Women's Weekly, ticketing agency Ticketek and Acer Arena.

CVC bought Nine for A$5.3 billion in cash and debt from Australian billionaire James Packer between 2006 and 2008, at the height of the bull market, but the value of media assets has slumped in line with declining advertising revenues.

A deal at around $3 billion would leave CVC with a hefty loss on its original A$1.9 billion equity investment in Nine, spread across four of its funds.

Any deal would also come at a time Australian media industry's old guard is struggling with declining advertising revenues for newspaper and TV as the Internet becomes the preferred medium, and shrinking market share for free-to-air TV as consumers' choices multiply for news and entertainment.

Nine's two listed rivals among the TV networks, Seven West Media and Ten Network, chaired by Lachlan Murdoch, have both gone cap in hand to shareholders in the past two months with deeply discounted share issues, to help reduce debt as markets weaken.

Earlier on Friday, Ten also announced it would sell its outdoor advertising business Eye Corp for up to $145 million to a company controlled by CHAMP Private Equity.

The Australian Financial Review first reported TPG's interest in Nine.

CVC is being advised by Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Macquarie Capital on a restructuring of Nine's debt. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, according to a source, is advising TPG and Sloan.