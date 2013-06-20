SYDNEY, June 20 Japan's biggest brokerage firm
Nomura Holdings Inc flagged redundancies in its
Australian equities team, in an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Nomura is removing duplication from its equities business
after its acquisition of the Instinet trading platform, a source
familiar with the process said.
Nomura's move to slim its equities presence in Australia
comes against the backdrop of wider job losses in the banking
sphere. Rival Deutsche Bank has trimmed its
Australian headcount to 725 from 1,000 in the last few years.
Australia's fourth biggest bank, Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group Ltd is also considering sending call
centre jobs overseas, after unveiling plans last year to cut
1,000 jobs.
Nomura's job losses, which have not hit its
investment-banking or fixed-income divisions, come as the
business combines its fixed-income and equities concerns
globally.
"While there will unfortunately be some redundancies in our
Australian Equities team, the overall result will be a more
efficient business and operating model that is crucial to
driving profitability through the product lines and within
Australia," the memo said, without specifying the number of job
losses.
The majority of the job losses at Deutsche's Australian
business, which spans investment banking and trading, asset and
wealth management, have come as the bank looks to trim office
costs through taking jobs offshore, a spokeswoman said.
An ANZ spokesman said the potential for jobs to be moved
overseas was a draft proposal to senior management, with no
final decision as yet.
(Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Stephen Coates)