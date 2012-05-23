SYDNEY May 23 Norsk Hydro on Wednesday
said it plans to shut its 180,000-tonnes-per-year Kurri Kurri
aluminium smelter in Australia due to low metals prices and a
dismal economic outlook.
Oslo-based Norsk Hydro, which shutdown one of three
operating lines in January as market conditions in the sector
worsened, issued a statement saying it was initiating
consultation with the smelter's workforce with a view to closing
the remaining operations.
Local media have reported workers were told of the pending
shut down when they arrived for work on Wednesday.
"Despite extensive efforts to improve profitability, we are
faced with a very challenging situation at Kurri Kurri," the
company said in the statement, released on the company's
website.
"The profitability of Hydro's Kurri Kurri plant has suffered
as a result of the continued weak macro-economic conditions,
with low metal prices and an uncertain market outlook, as well
as the strong Australian dollar," it said.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lincoln Feast)