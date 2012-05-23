SYDNEY May 23 Norsk Hydro on Wednesday said it plans to shut its 180,000-tonnes-per-year Kurri Kurri aluminium smelter in Australia due to low metals prices and a dismal economic outlook.

Oslo-based Norsk Hydro, which shutdown one of three operating lines in January as market conditions in the sector worsened, issued a statement saying it was initiating consultation with the smelter's workforce with a view to closing the remaining operations.

Local media have reported workers were told of the pending shut down when they arrived for work on Wednesday.

"Despite extensive efforts to improve profitability, we are faced with a very challenging situation at Kurri Kurri," the company said in the statement, released on the company's website.

"The profitability of Hydro's Kurri Kurri plant has suffered as a result of the continued weak macro-economic conditions, with low metal prices and an uncertain market outlook, as well as the strong Australian dollar," it said.

