OSLO/CANBERRA, Sept 1 Two centre-left
governments on opposite sides of the globe are likely to lose
power this month, despite both presiding over commodity-fuelled
booms while other economies sank into crisis.
Voters in Australia and Norway are almost certain to boot
out their governments within a couple of days of each other, fed
up with blunders and scandals, and worried that wealth created
by high minerals and oil prices has not been spent wisely.
Opinion polls indicate sound defeats for Australian Prime
Minister Kevin Rudd in parliamentary elections on Sept 7 and his
Norwegian Labour counterpart Jens Stoltenberg on Sept 9.
In both countries a weariness with parties that have served
relatively long terms is mixed with concern that the economic
miracles are fading, leaving the countries badly prepared for
life after the resources boom.
Oslo lawyer Peter Isaksen gives Stoltenberg no credit for
Norway's good times. "The government doesn't set the oil price,
so that's not their merit, and we have become dangerously
dependent on oil," said Isaksen, who describes himself as a
swing voter. "And I'm really tired of them."
"It's a comfortable life now but I'm not so sure about the
future," Isaksen added.
Australia's dusty outback and the frigid seas off Norway are
worlds apart, but wealth from there has helped both economies to
prosper over the past decade. An unprecedented commodities boom
made them among the richest countries in the world, insulated
from years of international economic crisis after the 2008
financial crash.
Australia has enjoyed 22 years without a recession, thanks
to appetite for its iron ore and coal, while Norway's per capita
GDP hit $100,000 this year on booming oil and gas exports. The
United Nations have ranked the two as the best places to live.
While some similarities are striking, so are the
differences. Rudd's Labor party has been beset by a long-running
leadership struggle, while the wider election campaign has sunk
at times into smear. Rupert Murdoch's Sydney tabloid newspaper,
for instance, has depicted Rudd as a bumbling Nazi running a
"mob".
By contrast Nordic civility has characterised the Norwegian
campaign. The government's handling of Norway's darkest post-war
day two years ago - when Anders Behring Breivik slaughtered 77
people, most of them young members of Stoltenberg's Labour party
- has been a taboo issue.
But the outcomes are likely to be similar. The latest
Norwegian opinion poll showed a four-party conservative
opposition bloc on course to win 95 seats in parliament, 10 more
than it needs for a majority. In Australia, polls give the
opposition conservatives 53 percent support to Labor's 47
percent, enough to sweep Rudd's minority government aside.
WASTED BOOM?
Australia's bull run, propelled by China's until recently
insatiable demand for natural resources, lifted household net
wealth by over a quarter in the past decade to $728,000 while
keeping unemployment at a relatively low 5.7 percent - a level
undreamed of throughout most of Europe, outside Norway.
But with the good times have come rising living costs and a
soaring Australian dollar, hurting other sectors of the economy
such as manufacturing and retail. Mining wages are now the
second highest in the world, trailing only those in Norway's
energy industry, creating huge pressure for other industries
competing for workers.
Car manufacturing has been hit particularly hard while
consumers have started saving much more and borrowing a lot
less, a poisonous mixture for the retail sector.
Aside from the economy, Rudd's government has struggled to
handle asylum seekers trying to head for the country and to stop
human trafficking.
"Voters want governments that do two things: manage the
economy and national security. People think they have done
neither," Nick Economou, a political scientist at Monash
University in Melbourne said.
The federal or "Commonwealth" government has raised the
mining tax, citing Norway's 78 percent levy on oil income as an
example, while easing the burden on the low-paid. Overall it has
failed to rein in a budget shortfall in a country where
surpluses are normal and deficit is a dirty word.
"The Commonwealth Government has not saved enough of the
proceeds of the boom. Tax decreases and spending increases have
been larger than Australia can afford in the long run," the
Grattan Institute, a think tank funded mostly by the government
said. "Underlying budget deficits now need to be repaired in
more difficult times."
Growth in both countries remains high compared with most
other developed economies but shows signs that more difficult
times do lie ahead.
Australia's economy grew 3.1 percent in 2012 but in the
first quarter this year the annual rate slipped to 2.5 percent,
and is forecast to have stayed at that level in the second as
demand and prices for its commodities cool.
Norway has followed an eerily similar path, as record
investments in the offshore oil sector pushed wages and the
currency sharply higher, leaving traditional industries unable
to compete on their already struggling overseas markets.
Growth is also expected to slow this year to 2.5 percent,
according to the central bank, from 3.4 percent in 2012. Even
this may prove overoptimistic; second quarter GDP was much
weaker than forecast as the industries outside the energy sector
suffer and households cut spending sharply.
The oil sector, which accounts for a fifth of the economy,
is working to capacity and keeping unemployment below 3 percent,
but bankruptcies in traditional industries were up 46 percent in
the second quarter from a year earlier while productivity growth
stagnated.
The Norwegian state is saving oil wealth, amassing $750
billion or $150,000 per man, woman and child. But the opposition
accuses the government of wasteful spending, saying it should
plough more into infrastructure, health and care of the elderly.
"The state has become a lot bigger but not any better, a lot
of people will argue, and there's a lot of credibility in that
argument," Johannes Bergh, a political analyst at the Institute
for Social Research in Oslo said. "People will argue they didn't
do enough to prepare for Norway after the oil."
More than anything, many Australians and Norwegians just
want a change. For Rudd, the biggest problem is voters' anger
about a de-stabilising leadership fight that has lasted for much
of Labor's six years in power. In 2010 Rudd was ousted by Julia
Gillard, only for Rudd to stage a counter-coup this year after
much bitter and very public infighting.
"What they did to Rudd, they should never have done. That's
played so badly with people, and they've never forgiven them for
what happened," says Sydney voter Trish McCudden, 66, a lifelong
Labor supporter now considering a switch to the Greens.
Ruling without a parliamentary majority for three years only
added to the trouble as the government was often forced into
messy compromises and policy flip-flops, infuriating voters.
DARK SHADOW
For Stoltenberg, the fight is with history and a dark shadow
that has hung over Norway since Breivik attacked the government
building and a Labour Party youth camp.
"Talking about the attack is a taboo in the campaign, not
least because the attack was on Labour itself," Terje Knutsen, a
political science professor at the University of Bergen said.
However, a government commission determined that the
Stoltenberg administration, the police and security services had
made several blunders and Breivik's attack may have been
preventable. "That report created a strong feeling they are not
fit to govern," Knutsen said.
Stoltenberg, who won elections in 2005 and 2009, also seems
at odds with a Norwegian political culture that does not favour
long-serving leaders.
On top of a brief first term more than a decade ago, he has
been in office for the past eight years, the longest stint for
any leader in half a century. He is now bidding for a third
straight term, something no Norwegian prime minister has
achieved.
