* New South Wales to spend A$62 bln on infrastructure

* S&P likely to cut AAA rating, but debt cost rise marginal

* Spending expected to boost lagging economy

* Construction & housing sectors set to gain

By Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY, Dec 19 Plans by Australia's most populous state to spend big on much-needed infrastructure will almost certainly see it lose its coveted triple-A credit rating, but analysts say it is a small price to pay to fire up an economy that has lagged its resource-rich peers.

The state of New South Wales, home to 7 million people, committed last week to spend A$62 billion ($65.4 billion) over four years to reduce traffic congestion.

Australia may have topped Spain this year as the world's 12th largest economy, but its outdated road and rail network lags far behind western peers.

"New South Wales' transport system is decades behind the times," said Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific research at TD Securities in Singapore.

Sydney, the nation's largest city with 5 million people, does not have a metro system or a significant light rail network, relying instead on clunky double-deck trains and traffic-clogging buses for public transport.

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore says on her website that traffic congestion costs A$4.6 billion to businesses and residents every year, a number projected to hit A$8 billion by 2015.

In October, Standard & Poor's (S&P) placed New South Wales's triple A rating on negative outlook "due to an increasing need to undertake significant investment in infrastructure."

This means there is a one-in-three chance of a downgrade in the coming 24 months, said Claire Curtin, an analyst at S&P. She declined to say whether the state's capex plan announced last week was expected to accelerate a rating cut.

For some analysts, a downgrade would not necessarily be bad news.

"Being AA or AA-plus, and having superior public infrastructure, is probably a better strategy and will lead to a better economy," said Matthew Johnson, an interest rate strategist at UBS.

The state of New South Wales represents about one third of Australia's GDP but the region's economic growth rate has been lagging behind the national average due to its limited participation in the mining boom.

Growth in gross state product has slowed to 2.4 percent year-on-year, well below the resource-rich region of Western Australia's 6.7 percent.

The ailing NSW construction and housing sectors are key areas the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is particularly keen to stimulate with lower rates.

The central bank cut rates by a cumulative 125 basis points this year to the record-matching low of 3 percent to safeguard the rich world's most resilient economy from the risk of recession as the mining investment boom peaks.

While losing triple-A status would likely push up borrowing costs, the difference is considered inconsequential.

Queensland, the nation's third-most populous state and rated AA-plus by S&P, pays a premium of 10 basis points to 30 basis points over the bonds of its top rated peers such as Victoria, Western Australia and New South Wales.

"The additional cost to borrow is not that high and you will get better value for money if you build a little more infrastructure gradually at a lower but stable rating," UBS's Johnson said.

He estimated a one-notch ratings downgrade with an increase in debt supply would add around a quarter point to New South Wales' (NSW) debt costs, an amount he deemed reasonable to boost a declining productivity.

While selling NSW state debt with a lower rating would be a tougher sell, particular overseas where 40 percent of the bonds are held, analysts say there is plenty of demand for high-quality assets.

"There is still Tier 1 demand so the bonds will be sought-after liquid assets," said TD's Beacher, referring to capital requirements on banks to hold higher ratios of safe and liquid assets to prevent a repeat of the 2007 global financial crisis. ($1 = 0.9487 Australian dollars) (Editing by Eric Meijer)