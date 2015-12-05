SYDNEY Dec 5 Anti-nuclear protesters in rubber
dinghies and water police shadowed a vessel carrying a shipment
of reprocessed nuclear waste as it docked on Saturday at an
Australian port after a two-month voyage from France.
Environment group Greenpeace questioned the safety of
transporting the 25 tonnes of waste, which originally came from
an Australian reactor producing radioactive isotopes for
industrial and medical uses and was sent overseas for treatment.
Now embedded in glass and inside a reinforced protective
container, it is the first such shipment to be returned to
Australia after reprocessing to make it safe for long-term
storage.
A small number of protesters were among those who greeted
the ship, the BBC Shanghai, as it docked amid tight security and
a heavy police presence at Port Kembla, south of Sydney, on
Saturday afternoon, witnesses said.
Greenpeace spokeswoman Emma Gibson questioned the choice of
vessel used for the journey from Cherbourg in northern France,
and said details of the shipment from the Australian government
did not tally with those released by French authorities.
"We followed the ship all the way in, as far as we can. We
are going to be documenting its handling and following it all
the way to Lucas Heights," Gibson told Reuters.
Unloading is due to take place overnight and the waste will
be transported by road to the Lucas Heights reactor in Sydney,
where it originally came from.
It will be stored at Lucas Heights until Australia has a
permanent storage site for spent nuclear waste. The country does
not have the capacity to reprocess nuclear waste.
Australia's nuclear regulators have rejected criticism of
the shipment and said there was "no credible chance of any
incident" during transport.
Australia produced the waste and had a responsibility to
take it back, said Phil McCall, spokesman for the Australian
Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO).
"It is in line with international best practices that the
countries that benefit have the responsibility to deal with the
waste," he said.
Australia is a major exporter of uranium ore.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull triggered controversy
recently by suggesting the country should expand its role in
nuclear energy by preparing and leasing out fuel rods to other
countries and then storing the nuclear waste.
(Reporting by Chris McCall; Editing by Richard Pullin)