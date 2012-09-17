MELBOURNE, Sept 17 Japan's Mitsui Matsushima Co
Ltd has agreed to help fund a coal project being
developed by NuCoal Resources Ltd in Australia,
effectively valuing the project at A$360 million ($381 million),
the Australian firm said on Monday.
The deal comes only a week after a Singapore-based firm
offered to buy out an Australian resources fund, illustrating
that some Asian companies are trying to take advantage of a
downturn in Australian mining as sliding commodities prices and
soaring costs have dented project valuations and share prices.
NuCoal said Mitsui Matsushima, a coal miner and trader, has
agreed to spend up to A$40 million on the Doyles Creek coking
coal project in the Hunter Valley coal region in New South
Wales, which would give it the right to earn up to a 10 percent
stake in the mine.
"The investment ... demonstrates a significant commitment to
the project and the New South Wales coal industry at a time when
elsewhere in the Hunter Valley job losses and a reduction to
development plans and production levels are being experienced,"
NuCoal Managing Director Glen Lewis said in a statement.
The Japanese firm has the option to buy a further 10 percent
stake in the mine for a price tied to the level of customer
commitments for the coal which is used in steelmaking, and it is
entitled to exclusively market the coal in Japan.
The A$40 million the Japanese company has agreed to spend
effectively values the project at A$360 million, or 47 cents per
NuCoal share, well above the company's share price of A$0.175
ahead of the announcement.
Last week, Singapore-based IMC Resources Holdings offered a
39 percent premium to buy out Australia's Linq Resources Fund
for A$106 million.
($1 = 0.9457 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)