SYDNEY Aug 1 Australia's office vacancy rate
dropped to a three-year low in July, with experts seeing limited
supply driving rental growth and growing competition among
investors bringing down yields in coming years.
The office vacancy rate tightened to 7.8 percent in July
from 7.9 percent in January, its lowest since January 2009,
data from Australian Property Council showed on Thursday.
The data also revealed that the sharpest six-month fall in
vacancies was seen in Sydney's central business district (BCD),
dropping to 8.2 percent from 9.7 percent, thanks to low supply
and stock withdrawals for refurbishment or change of use.
"It's a positive story in the environment we are in," Andrew
Butler, chief executive officer, investment for Mirvac Group
investment, said on the sidelines of an Australian
Property Council meeting.
"We've got a large weight of money coming into Australia
wanting to invest into Australian offices. We've got new
interest from domestic A-REITs and super (pension) funds. So
you've got a lot of money chasing high-quality assets," he
added.
Butler expects yields on Australian office assets to
compress by about 50 basis points over the next 12 to 18 months
as property prices rise while office rents are seen growing 5 to
6 percent in 2013 and 2014.
Prime office buildings in Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne are
yielding more than 7 percent, compared with around 5 percent in
New York and London. Australian 10-year government bonds are
currently trading at 3 percent, near historic lows.
Dominic Brown, national head of research Australia for
research firm DTZ, said new offshore investors were targeting
Melbourne CBD while those who had already invested in Australia
were now looking at secondary assets.
"There is increasing competition for the assets here which
we think would drive yield compression going forward," he said.
Still, Property Council Chief Executive Peter Verwer said
the market remained divided between mining states and others
where demand had stayed subdued.
"It's been the resource states which account for the most of
the demand," he said.
In the Melbourne CBD, empty offices slipped to 5.2 percent
in July from 5.6 percent in January while the Perth CBD saw the
vacancy rate rise to 4.2 percent from 3.3 percent although it
posted record supply and demand.
Looking ahead, the council's data showed new supply was
expected to peak in the next six months and fall away rapidly
until 2015, after which another construction spike is due.
