* Sees demand improving from U.S. coal miners

* Reviews timing for Australia explosives plant expansion

* Net profit slumps on A$247 mln charge (Adds outlook comments)

MELBOURNE, Nov 12 Australian explosives maker Orica Ltd expects its profit to rise in 2013 as demand improves in the United States, but said it may delay a plant expansion in Australia as the country's mining industry slowdown hurts its customers.

Orica has so far proven more resilient than other mining services providers, who have been hit as their customers pare operations and shelve projects in face of rising costs and a slump in coal and iron ore prices due to a slowdown in China.

Orica and its main rival Incitec Pivot actually benefit from some of the woes facing miners, whose costs have gone up as they have to buy more explosives to blast through more rock to reach coal seams.

It said it expects "steady demand in mining markets in Australia and Latin America," with weak coal markets in North America set to improve, and sees a slow recovery in infrastructure markets in North America and Europe in 2013.

Proving it is not immune to the mining slowdown, the world's top explosives maker said it may have to delay plans to expand its main Australian explosives plant.

"In light of current market conditions, further consultation with customers will be undertaken to determine the optimal timing of construction," it said.

Incitec recently postponed a decision on a A$600 million expansion of its ammonium nitrate capacity in Australia by at least two years to 2015 at the earliest.

IMPAIRMENT CHARGE

Orica confirmed a 1 percent rise in full-year profit on Monday, just short of market forecasts, hit by a temporary plant shutdown, a lag in passing on higher input costs, and weak U.S. coal markets.

Net profit before one-off items rose to around A$650 million ($677 million) for the year to September from A$642.3 million a year earlier, compared with an average forecast of A$654 million from 15 analysts.

Reported net profit fell to A$403 million from A$642.3 million a year earlier, hit by a A$247 million impairment charge on its Minova mining consumables business due to tough competition in the United States.

It said it expects returns from the Minova business to improve in the medium term.

Orica has said the temporary shutdown of its Australian Kooragang Island ammonia and ammonium nitrate plants because of chemical leaks reduced earnings before interest and tax by about A$90 million.

Orica shares have climbed 3.9 percent this year, trailing the broader market's gain of 10.5 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger and Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin and John Mair)