* Sees demand improving from U.S. coal miners
* Reviews timing for Australia explosives plant expansion
* Net profit slumps on A$247 mln charge
(Adds outlook comments)
MELBOURNE, Nov 12 Australian explosives maker
Orica Ltd expects its profit to rise in 2013 as demand
improves in the United States, but said it may delay a plant
expansion in Australia as the country's mining industry slowdown
hurts its customers.
Orica has so far proven more resilient than other mining
services providers, who have been hit as their customers pare
operations and shelve projects in face of rising costs and a
slump in coal and iron ore prices due to a slowdown in China.
Orica and its main rival Incitec Pivot actually
benefit from some of the woes facing miners, whose costs have
gone up as they have to buy more explosives to blast through
more rock to reach coal seams.
It said it expects "steady demand in mining markets in
Australia and Latin America," with weak coal markets in North
America set to improve, and sees a slow recovery in
infrastructure markets in North America and Europe in 2013.
Proving it is not immune to the mining slowdown, the world's
top explosives maker said it may have to delay plans to expand
its main Australian explosives plant.
"In light of current market conditions, further consultation
with customers will be undertaken to determine the optimal
timing of construction," it said.
Incitec recently postponed a decision on a A$600 million
expansion of its ammonium nitrate capacity in Australia by at
least two years to 2015 at the earliest.
IMPAIRMENT CHARGE
Orica confirmed a 1 percent rise in full-year profit on
Monday, just short of market forecasts, hit by a temporary plant
shutdown, a lag in passing on higher input costs, and weak U.S.
coal markets.
Net profit before one-off items rose to around A$650 million
($677 million) for the year to September from A$642.3 million a
year earlier, compared with an average forecast of A$654 million
from 15 analysts.
Reported net profit fell to A$403 million from A$642.3
million a year earlier, hit by a A$247 million impairment charge
on its Minova mining consumables business due to tough
competition in the United States.
It said it expects returns from the Minova business to
improve in the medium term.
Orica has said the temporary shutdown of its Australian
Kooragang Island ammonia and ammonium nitrate plants because of
chemical leaks reduced earnings before interest and tax by about
A$90 million.
Orica shares have climbed 3.9 percent this year, trailing
the broader market's gain of 10.5 percent.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger and Sonali Paul; Editing by
Richard Pullin and John Mair)