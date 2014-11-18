SYDNEY Nov 19 Australian explosives maker Orica
Ltd said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its
chemicals business to funds advised by U.S. private equity firm
Blackstone Group LP for A$750 million ($653 million).
The sale includes the chemicals trading businesses in
Australia, New Zealand and Latin America and the Australian
Chloralkali manufacturing business. It also includes food and
nutritition supplier Bronson & Jacobs.
Orica announced in August that it had decided to either sell
or spin off its chemicals business, realising a long-held plan
to become a pure-play mining business.
(1 US dollar = 1.1471 Australian dollar)
