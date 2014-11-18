(Updates with details on sale, full-year earnings)
SYDNEY Nov 19 Australian explosives maker Orica
Ltd said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its
chemicals business to funds advised by U.S. private equity firm
Blackstone Group LP for A$750 million ($653 million).
Orica also reported a 2 percent increase in full-year
statutory net profit to A$602.5 million, from A$592.5 million,
and said that volatility and uncertainty in global resources
markets made it difficult to provide guidance for the full year
ahead.
"However, the company does not expect a significant
improvement in the resources market, reinforcing the requirement
for the company to achieve its transformation objectives," Orica
said in a statement.
Orica said in August that it had decided to sell or spin off
its chemicals business, realising a long-held plan to become
solely a mining business.
At the time, it said it was leaning toward a demerger, but
said on Wednesday a sale "would likely result in higher and more
certain value for shareholders."
The chemicals business sale, which fell short of analyst
price estimates of as much as A$1 billion, includes the
chemicals trading businesses in Australia, New Zealand and Latin
America and the Australian Chloralkali manufacturing business.
It also includes food and nutrition supplier Bronson & Jacobs.
Its 2 percent rise in profit for the year ended Sept. 30 was
in line with guidance provided by the company, which also lifted
its full-year dividend by 2 percent to A$0.52.
Orica said it planned to cut 500 jobs next year, adding to
1,300 positions that have been axed over the past two years.
Combined with other cost cutting, that could result in
pretax financial benefits of between A$140 million and A$170
million next year and a further A$60 million to A$80 million in
2016, the company said.
"Orica's cost base is being reset and the company better
positioned to meet customers' needs in dynamic market
conditions," Managing Director and Chief Executive Ian Smith
said in a statement. "This process will also allow Orica to
capture the benefits of any improvement in the commodity cycle."
Orica expects the chemicals sale, which is subject to
approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB)
and New Zealand's Overseas Investment Office, to be finalised in
the first quarter of next year.
(1 US dollar = 1.1471 Australian dollar)
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)