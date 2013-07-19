(Corrects the stock move milestone in the headline and the 5th
paragraph)
SYDNEY, July 19 Shares in Australian explosives
maker Orica Ltd dived as much as 14 percent on Friday
after it cut its guidance for 2013 net profit due to global
economic weakness and higher costs.
The company expected its net profit after tax (NPAT) for
2013 full year to be around 10 percent lower than the previous
year, which was A$650.2 million ($595.52 million), it said in a
regulatory filing.
It cut its guidance mainly due to weaker market conditions
in Europe and North America and higher-than-expected costs, the
company said.
The downgrade was a surprise to the market, as the explosive
maker had said in May that it expected its 2013 NPAT to be
higher than what was reported in 2012, subject to global
economic conditions.
Orica's shares last traded at A$18.18 at 0231 GMT, plunging
13.4 percent after hitting a four-year low of A$17.80 in the
morning session.
($1 = 1.0918 Australian dollars)
