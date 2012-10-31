SYDNEY Oct 31 Australia's Origin Energy
said on Wednesday its production in the September
quarter fell 10 percent to 33.1 petajoules equivalent, mainly
due to a lack of output from its BassGas facility as it
underwent an upgrade.
Revenue fell 3 percent to A$224.5 million ($232.8 million)
as lower sales volumes more than offset higher average prices.
Origin said its flagship development, the $23.6 billion
Australia Pacific Liquefied Natural Gas (APLNG) project, a joint
venture with ConocoPhillips, remains on budget and on
schedule to deliver its first LNG in 2015.
The project is one of three coal seam gas-to-LNG
developments being built in Australia's eastern state of
Queensland.
Industry experts view APLNG as better positioned than
projects being built by rivals Santos and BG Group
, both of whom have already signed up to buy gas from
Origin.
The company said that BassGas, its joint venture with AWE
Ltd and Toyota Tsusho Gas, restarted
production on October 15 after it was suspended in late 2011 for
an upgrade, which included converting the Yolla platform in Bass
Strait from an unmanned to a manned facility.
Origin shares were steady at A$11.35 at 0111 GMT.