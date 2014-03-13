MELBOURNE, March 13 Origin Energy, in
charge of coal seam gas drilling for the Australia Pacific
liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, said on Thursday it had
stopped work at 12 sites in Queensland state as asbestos had
been found in drilling fluids it was using.
Origin said the supplier of some of its drilling fluids,
Australian Mud Company (AMC), owned by Imdex Ltd, had
found that its imported walnut-shell based product NUTPLUG
contained asbestos.
The asbestos scare is likely to add to concerns over coal
seam gas drilling. Farmers and environmentalists already fear
that "fracking", a drilling technique that uses high-pressure
water, sand and chemicals to extract gas trapped in rock, could
contaminate water supplies.
Origin said it was providing support to anyone who may have
been exposed to the drilling fluids.
A company spokeswoman was not immediately available to
comment on whether any workers or landowners around the drilling
sites had been affected or what impact the drilling problem
might have on the Asia-Pacific LNG project, which is due to
start exporting in mid-2015.
AMC is withdrawing its NUTPLUG product from the market and
investigating where it came from, Origin said. AMC officials
were not immediately available for comment.
Origin is a 37.5 percent owner of the Australia Pacific LNG
project, alongside ConocoPhillips with 37.5 percent and
China's Sinopec with 25 percent.
Origin stock slipped 0.6 percent to A$14.48, while Imdex's
shares fell 1.5 percent to A$0.67 in a broader market
that was up 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)