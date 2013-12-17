SYDNEY Dec 17 Shares in Australian packaging company Pact Group Holdings Ltd opened down on their debut on Tuesday after the company raised A$649 million ($581.54 million) in Australia's biggest IPO this year.

Pact shares opened at A$3.50, below its IPO price of A$3.80 a share, and last traded at A$3.41, valuing the company at A$1 billion.

Pact's listing comes at a busy time for IPOs in Australia, with a total of about $6 billion expected to be raised this year, and predictions of at least a further $5.5 billion next year.

($1 = 1.1160 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Paul Tait)