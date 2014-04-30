SYDNEY, April 30 Australian mining firm Padbury
Mining's $6.5 billion deal to fund a new iron ore port
and rail development on the resource-rich western coast has
fallen through, the company said on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Padbury stunned market watchers by
announcing it had lined up the mega funding from unnamed
Australian equity investors, prompting a spike in its share
price and a swift response from regulators which halted trading
in the stock until it provided more information.
After repeated delays in providing details, Padbury said the
funding agreement with little known Alliance Super Holdings Pty
Ltd and Superkite Pty Ltd had been scrapped, without giving a
reason. Alliance Super and Superkite are controlled by Roland
Bleyer, a financier and former hair clinic operator.
"Padbury will continue to actively explore all available
opportunities to exploit its existing intellectual property with
respect to the Oakajee Project," Padbury said in a statement.
Construction of the port in the Indian Ocean coastal stretch
of Oakajee in Western Australia state has long been seen as the
trigger to unearthing billions of tonnes of iron ore stranded by
a lack of transport and export routes.
But plans for a port have repeatedly been in the works, each
time failing to get off the ground owing to the massive
investment needs.
Shares in Padbury remained suspended on Wednesday.
