A man comforts his son, who was injured during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

PESHAWAR, Pakistan A Pakistani army operation to rescue students trapped inside a military-run school in the city of Peshawar ended after a nine hour battle with a group of Taliban insurgents, a military source said.

"The operation is complete," said the source, adding that all nine militants were dead after hours of fighting.

He said seven army personnel, including two officers, were wounded.

