An armoured carrier moves past a soldier near the Army Public School, that in under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

ISLAMABAD At least 126 people were killed and 122 injured on Tuesday in an attack by Taliban militants on a Pakistani high school, a provincial official said.

"It may rise," said Bahramand Khan, director of information for the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

He said more than 100 of the dead were school children.

(Reporting By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Mike Collett-White; CATEGORY-WORLD)