* Clive Palmer made his money in real estate and mining
* Australian tycoon says to build Titanic II in China
* Dreams of cruising into New York with naval escorts from
China, U.S., Britain
By James Regan
COOLUM, Australia, Aug 29 Australian mining
magnate Clive Palmer has a vision of the future and it's made in
China.
Palmer, a law school dropout, has based much of his fortune
on selling minerals to China. Now backed by his faith in the
fast-growing Asian economy, he wants a Chinese shipyard to build
his dream project -- a replica almost down to the tee of the
Titanic.
A fleet of luxury Bentley cars shuttled journalists off his
private jet last week to hear plans for the ship at his golf
resort on a pristine stretch of Australian coastline.
Handing out reproductions of blue floral dinner plates lost
with the Titanic 100 years ago, the wise-cracking, self-made
billionaire sought to fuel interest in the project, which has
been met with scepticism by some in the media.
Palmer dreams of cruising into New York Harbor on Titanic II
flanked at the wheel by Hollywood stars, Chinese Communist Party
leaders he has befriended, and descendants of the original
passengers. A Chinese navy escort, as well as ones from the U.S.
and British fleets, would be there too, he says.
"Why not build the Titanic?" questioned Palmer, who made his
fortune in real estate and by selling mineral rights in
Australia to Chinese investors. "I'm 58 and I've got the money
and I don't care what it costs."
The original Titanic, the largest liner in the world when it
was launched and dubbed "virtually unsinkable", sank en route to
New York after hitting an iceberg in April, 1912, killing 1,517
passengers and crew.
"I'm not saying he won't do it, but all I've seen so far are
the plates," said James McCullough, a columnist for the Brisbane
Courier Mail who has been following Palmer for years.
Palmer said his shipping company, Blue Star Line Pty Ltd,
had reached a "memorandum of understanding" with Chinese
shipbuilder SinoTrans to build Titanic II. The original ship was
operated by the White Star Line.
The new ship will have the same dimension as the old version
with 840 rooms and nine decks, he said. But would have extra
safety features including modern life boats and better
stability.
"If you book on third class you can share a bathroom, sit
down at a long table for dinner every night, have some Irish
stew and a jig in the night," added Palmer.
WORKERS DESERVE A MERCEDES
If all goes to plan, Titanic II is scheduled make its maiden
voyage from Southampton, England, to Manhattan in four years,
according to Palmer. "The big difference, is our ship won't sink
and will end up making money as a commercial enterprise."
State-run SinoTrans is also building Palmer a half-dozen
shipping freighters capable of navigating the Panama Canal in
search of nickel ores to feed a refinery he runs in Australia.
Like his Titanic plans, scepticism dogged Palmer's purchase
of the loss-making QNI nickel refinery after the mining behemoth
BHP Billiton said it could no longer make money.
The following Christmas, Palmer presented 55 of the
refinery's workers with a Mercedes Benz car and gave away 700
holidays to Fiji to celebrate a bumper year of profitability.
"Everyone who works hard deserves something nice," he said.
Palmer made his first fortune in his mid-20s by selling
Miami-style beach property in Australia's Queensland state,
which is roughly the size of Alaska but with 7,000 km of mostly
tropical coastline.
Next, he galloped into natural resources just in time to
catch Australia's latest mining boom, fueled by China's appetite
for imported minerals to power its modern-day industrial
revolution.
Several deals to sell iron ore and coal to Chinese
state-owned enterprises propelled Palmer close to the top of a
growing legion of super-rich Australian mining magnates.
DOUBT HIM AT YOUR PERIL
"If you doubt what this man can do you do so at your own
peril," said Ian Ferguson, a 60-year-old property investor who
gave Palmer his first job in 1976 and now runs the nickel
refinery.
"I told Clive I had no experience running a refinery,"
Ferguson added. "But he said 'You've got good people and
marketing skills, so get in there,' and I did."
Though happy to acknowledge his wealth, Palmer refuses to
say just how rich he is and outside estimates vary widely.
"Let's just say I'm not exactly calling up my bank needing a
rise in my credit card limit," he said.
Forbes puts his wealth at $795 million. BRW magazine, an
Australian monthly, says he's worth A$3.85 billion ($4 billion).
He has a passion for vintage cars owning more than 80 and
recently dispatched buyers to snatch up even more at a European
auction ahead of the opening of a planned museum.
To the horror of conservationists, he wants to turn
untouched beachfront near his resort into a theme park with
life-sized dinosaurs and high-rise accommodation. A jumbo jet
would circle Australia daily picking up and dropping off guests.
As the mining boom unfolded, Palmer formed a firm called
China First to sell millions of tonnes of coal a year to Chinese
power stations -- once he can work out how to cart the coal 500
km (300 miles) to his waiting freighters without drawing the
wrath of environmentalists.
Never mind, too, the world now has a glut of coal that is
forcing other Australian collieries to close: "It's not about
the price for coal. Our partners are about getting the coal
because they need the heat," said Palmer.
CASHING IN ON CHINA
By imposing taxes on mining and vetoing foreign investors,
often Chinese, Palmer is concerned Australia's politicians
underestimate the importance of forging bonds with an economy
whose star is rising while the fortunes of traditional trading
stalwarts in Europe and the United States fade.
But Palmer recently dropped plans to run for public office
after being at loggerheads with leaders from both major
Australian parties.
He has, among other things, engaged in a slanging match with
Treasurer Wayne Swan and the country's soccer administration, as
well as publicly accusing Greenpeace of being funded by an arm
of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. The environmental group
called the allegation ludicrous.
The son of an Australian silent filmmaker and radio
entrepreneur who took his family on a trip to China in 1962,
Palmer likes to titillate audiences with stories of meeting the
last emperor of China, Pu Yi, and says as a boy he bounced on
the knee of Mao Zedong. His claims could not be independently
verified.
He admires China for its social and economic headway and
considers the Communist nation's government "one of the most
democratic institutions" at heart.
A quarter-century after acquiring rights to thousands of
acres of abandoned mine exploration ground in the Australian
outback for a song, Palmer is ready to cash in again thanks to
the Chinese.
By November, Citi Pacific, one of China's biggest steel
companies, is due to start paying royalties that could top $500
million a year.
"We have the natural resources here in Australia that China
so desperately needs to fulfill its destiny," he says.