SYDNEY Aug 14 An Australian hospital apologised
on Thursday after mistakenly sending out death notices for 200
of its - very much alive - patients.
Austin Hospital, in Australia's second most populous city of
Melbourne, erroneously killed off the patients when it faxed
death notices to their family doctors.
The notices were the result of an inadvertent change to the
templates the hospital sends to doctors once a patient has been
discharged, operator Austin Health said in a statement.
"We apologised unreservedly to affected clinics who, for the
most part, were very understanding about the error," it said.
Patient care had not been affected, the company stressed.
The Australian Medical Association said the error was
unacceptable and potentially distressing to family doctors,
while an opposition lawmaker said it was symptomatic of an
overworked health system.
