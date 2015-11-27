SYDNEY Nov 27 Australia's treasurer on Friday
flagged reforms to the nation's A$2 trillion ($1.44 trillion)
"superannuation" or retirement savings system, targetting its
use by wealthy Australians to minimise taxes.
Treasurer Scott Morrison argued in a speech that the mandatory
savings system created under Prime Minister Paul Keating in 1992
was designed to help provide an adequate retirement income, not
as an investment vehicle for intergenerational wealth transfer.
"While superannuation should ensure adequate retirement
incomes, it should not be seen as an open-ended savings vehicle
for wealthy Australians to accumulate large balances in a
tax-preferred environment," Morrison said.
"It is not an estate planning vehicle nor was it ever
intended to be."
Under the current system, Morrison said, a median income
earner would achieve a replacement rate of about 80 percent, 10
percent higher than the 70 percent suggested under the Mercer
Global Pension Index.
The replacement rate is the percentage of a worker's
pre-retirement income that is provided by a pension or
retirement savings.
Morrison suggested using limits or other changes to the tax
code to ensure that concessions result in a 70 percent
replacement rate.
The recommendations are based on a review chaired by former
Commonwealth Bank of Australia head David Murray last
year.
Murray's review found that the superannuation industry was
inefficient due to a lack of competition and was failing to
deliver expected benefits because of its high costs.
The government has already proposed a number of reforms
aimed at improving competition, efficiency and transparency in
the system to boost after-fee returns for fund members and help
provide more retirement income products to retirees.
Australia's so-called super funds have, on average, returned
7.1 percent over the past five years, according to government
data.
Friday's announcement sets the stage for a political brawl
with the opposition Labor Party, which slammed it as short on
detail and urged Morrison to unveil concrete policies that could
be debated in parliament.
"The Labor Party is more than happy to have a debate about
tax and superannuation," Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen told
reporters. "We've dragged the government kicking and screaming
to even acknowledge that there is a problem."
"Time for Scott Morrison to stop engaging in thought bubbles
and to start engaging in proper policy."
($1 = 1.3856 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Eric Meijer)