LOS ANGELES Embattled comedian Bill Cosby's Saturday show in Yakima, Washington, has been canceled, venue organizers said on Monday, the latest in a string of cancelations following decades-old sexual assault allegations that have surfaced in recent weeks.

The Capitol Theatre said all ticket holders to the show will receive refunds, and the show is postponed indefinitely, with no new date announced. Cosby has not directly addressed the accusations but his attorneys have called them "discredited" and "defamatory."

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Chizu Nomiyama; CATEGORY-ENTERTAINMENT)