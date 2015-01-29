SYDNEY Jan 29 Australian author Colleen
McCullough, whose 1977 best-selling novel The Thorn Birds became
a smash hit television miniseries, has died at the age of 77.
McCullough turned to writing after working for more than a
decade as a neuroscientist in Australia, Britain and the United
States and scored almost immediate success with The Thorn Birds,
a family drama set on a sheep station in the Australian outback.
The paperback rights for The Thorn Birds sold for a then
record $1.9 million and was made into one of the most watched
miniseries of all time, starring Richard Chamberlain and Rachel
Ward. The book sold 30 million copies worldwide.
McCullough died in hospital on Norfolk Island on Thursday
after a string of health problems, publisher HarperCollins
Australia said in a statement.
McCullough had lived on the island, a territory of Australia
in the South Pacific, for most of the past 40 years after
marrying a local resident, Ric Robinson. The most recent of her
25 works, Bittersweet, was published in 2013.
"Colleen McCullough's contribution to Australian writing -
and to readers around the world - has been immense. She was one
of the first Australian writers to succeed on the world stage,"
HarperCollins Australia Publishing Director Shona Martyn said.
"Ever quick-witted and direct, we looked forward to her
visits from Norfolk Island and to the arrival of each new
manuscript delivered in hard copy in custom-made maroon
manuscript boxes inscribed with her name! We will miss her
dearly."
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Nick Macfie)