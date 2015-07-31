* Australian regulatory overhaul may boost debt-servicing business

* Lands major debt-servicing contract in Ireland

* Shares jump as high as A$3.18, gives it A$576 mln market value

* Vindication for company after IPO was scaled back (Recasts, adds analyst comment and debt-servicing prospects)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, July 31 Shares in Australia's Pepper Group Ltd surged by more than a fifth in their market debut, with investors betting its debt servicing business will benefit as banks lift interest rates amid a regulatory overhaul.

Minutes before the open, the non-bank lender also announced a contract to service A$5.6 billion ($4 billion) of loans in Ireland, increasing its debt-servicing portfolio by 23 percent.

New rules for Australian commercial banks require them to cap mortgage growth and keep a higher ratio of cash to home loans. That has resulted in banks lifting interest rates which could lead to more home owners falling behind or defaulting on their loans.

"There is a very big belief that we could see the cycle in bad and doubtful debts picking up, and therefore something like this would do relatively well," said IG Markets strategist Evan Lucas.

Pepper gains about half its income from servicing debts for third party lenders.

The share jump was also a vindication for a company that raised just A$145 million in a scaled-back IPO due to market jitters about a weaker outlook for the global economy. Its shares shot up 22 percent to A$3.18 compared with their issue price of A$2.60.

That gave it a market capitalisation of around A$576 million, above the A$560 million it had initially sought in its IPO. Thirty percent of the company was sold in the offering.

The robust debut may also help soothe concerns for the Australian IPO market that has seen five listings worth A$2.4 billion ($1.8 billion) cancelled or postponed since June.

($1 = 1.3725 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)