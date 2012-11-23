PERTH Nov 23 The hometown of Australia's
richest citizen, mining magnate Gina Rinehart, Perth is the
centre of the country's iron ore and oil and gas boom. with some
of the largest resources firms churning out billions in profits
here.
But Perth has a laid back side too-- there's a saying that
W.A., the acronym for Western Australia, actually stands for
"wait awhile."
And why not take it easy in this city with a sunny
Mediterranean climate and miles and miles of coastline where
even on a busy summer weekend, you have a good chance of having
a big stretch of beach all to yourself.
Closer to Asia than it is to Australia's main population
centres on the continent's east coast, Perth is often described
as the most remote city in the world with the Indian Ocean at
its doorstep and miles of Outback at its back.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
get the most out of a 48-hour visit.
FRIDAY
5 p.m. - Arrival and hotel check in. The central business
district is a convenient and central location to stay, with more
public transportation options on offer, including the free
Central Area Transit (CAT) buses if you decide not to hire a
car. There are several hotels along the Swan River with
beautiful views. Coastal neighborhoods such as the ritzy
Cottesloe neighborhood and the less exclusive Scarborough offer
beachside accommodation.
6 p.m. - Head over to the Old Swan River
Brewery(www.theoldbrewery.com.au/). Beer is no longer made
onsite, but the restaurant does have several tasty house brews
and a view overlooking the Swan River, where you might spot a
dolphin popping up for air if you are lucky. Enthusiastic
carnivores can try the tomahawk steak, an Australian cut that
generally weighs around 1.5 kg (just over 3 lbs) and can feed up
to four.
If you opt for the giant steak, the riverside promenade is a
lovely spot for a walk after a heavy dinner. Look for Western
Australia's state flower, the kangaroo paw, along the esplanade
during the wetter months of the year.
9 p.m. - From here, you can head north up to the Northbridge
neighborhood, the center of the city's nightlife, just a few
minutes away by taxi. The area is renowned for being one of the
places where mining workers belly up to the bar to spend their
hard-earned cash after spending weeks digging minerals out of
the ground in the Outback.
SATURDAY
8 a.m. - Wake up early like Perth natives and head out for a
morning swim in the Indian Ocean or jog along the coastline, or,
if you're staying in the city centre, a jog along the Swan
River. If you're even more adventurous, drag yourself out of bed
at the crack of dawn and head over to the Perth Surf
School(www.surfschool.com) on Scarborough Beach, where classes
begin at 7:15 a.m. Book ahead.
9 a.m. - Grab breakfast at one of the cafes along the
coastline. A strong Italian influence in Australia means the
coffee is great, although Perth has the dubious honor of having
the country's most expensive cup of coffee, averaging nearly $4.
10 a.m.- Drive out to the Swan Valley
(swanvalleywinemakers.com.au), Western Australia's oldest wine
producing region, about 25 minutes from the city centre. You can
sample a wide range of wines since many vintners that produce in
the lauded Margaret River region also have cellar doors in the
Swan Valley - and many of the smaller wineries only sell from
the cellar door. A branch of the Margaret River Chocolate
Factory(www.chocolatefactory.com.au/) also offers treats for the
those not inclined to sample the wines. Australia is well-known
outside its borders for its bargain bottles of shiraz, but some
of the best are only distributed domestically. Oenophiles also
shouldn't miss the many other varietals grown here.
12 noon - The cafe at Houghton
Wines(www.houghton-wines.com.au), the state's oldest winery, on
a large estate with towering eucalyptus trees, a cafe, and
picnic benches, makes a nice spot for lunch. It sometimes has
art exhibits and musical entertainment at the weekends.
2 p.m.- Head toward Fremantle, the small port city about 20
minutes from Perth, to visit the Fremantle
Prison(www.fremantleprison.com.au), originally built to house
convicts transported by the British government but closed in
1991. The prison is a window into Australia's convict era as
well as its more recent past, and tours take visitors through
cells, some of which include murals by prisoners. Tours run
throughout the day and torchlight tours are also available at
night.
If you find prison lore too depressing, head over to the
Western Australian Maritime Museum
(museum.wa.gov.au/museums/maritime) on Victoria Quay, where you
can check out the yacht that won Australia the America's Cup,
the Australia II, ending the New York Yacht Club's 132-year
winning streak and bringing the Cup to Fremantle in 1983.
3:30 p.m. - Stroll along Fremantle's "Cappucino Strip" which
is dotted with art galleries, including some that carry
Aboriginal art and shops-- a good place to pick up all things
kangaroo, emu, or crocodile-themed. The Fremantle Market
(fremantlemarkets.com.au/)is also a great place for
knick-knacks, crafts and souvenirs.
6 p.m. For dinner, take your pick from several
establishments along the fishing boat harbour which serve up
seafood by the waterfront, including Cicerello's
(www.cicerellos.com.au), Joe's Fish Shack
(www.joesfishshack.com.au), and Kailis Fish & Lobster Market
Cafe (www.kailis.com). Order up some oysters on the half shell
and barramundi, one of Australia's most popular fish.
8 p.m. Just down the waterfront is one of Western
Australia's most well-known microbreweries, Little Creatures
Brewery (www.littlecreatures.com.au). This little town is a
heaven for craft beer lovers and you can easily while away your
Saturday night sampling microbrews. The Monk Brewery & Kitchen
(www.themonk.com.au), with its rustic patio and occasional
Saturday night musical entertainment, is a good choice. If you
like your beer full of flavour, try "The Chief" brew.
SUNDAY
9 a.m. - Start off with a more leisurely breakfast at one of
Perth's brunch spots. On the high end, Fraser's
(www.frasersrestaurant.com.au) in King Park in the centre of
town. For thriftier, but very hearty, option, try Miss Maud
Pastry (www.missmaud.com.au), a Perth chain with locations all
over town for the quintessential Aussie breakfast - a meat or
veggie pie.
10 a.m. - Time to squeeze in some more culture. The Art
Gallery of Western Australia is free to the public and has a
good collection of indigenous art.(www.artgallery.wa.gov.au/)
The Perth Mint (www.perthmint.com.au) is a good place to
soak in some of Western Australia's mining history. If you're
shopping for jewellery, this is the place. Western Australian
gold, pink diamonds, and pearls abound, but bring your checkbook
- none of it is cheap. The mint also houses the world's largest
pure gold coin, a 1 tonne behemoth worth tens of millions
(www.1tonnegoldcoin.com).
12:30 - Head back out to the coast to grab lunch at one of
the fish and chips shops on the coast. Adam's Cafe Tonino's in
North Beach is not fancy, but has an amazing view.
2 p.m. - Off to the beach! This is the place to be,
especially during the summer where the "Fremantle Doctor", a
soothing sea breeze, will cool you down. Take a hat and
sunscreen, the Australian sun is fierce.
4 p.m. - Before you leave, join the locals in a Perth
tradition - the Sunday session. The pubs dotting Marine Parade
along the coastline are a popular gathering place for this
weekly ritual of raising a few pints from mid-afternoon til
after the sun sets. The Indiana Tea
House(indiana.com.au/)directly on Cottesloe Beach is also a
popular choice, with an alfresco terrace and great views. The
waterfront Clancy's Fish Pub (www.clancysfishpub.com.au/) in the
suburb of City Beach is a more laid back option and with a lax
dress code and changing rooms and showers downstairs, you can
slip in a swim in the Indian Ocean before starting your Sunday
Session.
After session, it's time to indulge in another Australian
staple - the "burger with the lot", the classic Australian
burger piled high with goodies: pineapple, bacon, a fried egg,
fried onions, beet root (red beet), and standards cheese,
lettuce and tomato. Any pub worth its salt has its own version
of the burger with the lot, but if you've just had a Sunday
Session in Cottesloe, Madlily's Burgers is right off the main
drag.
