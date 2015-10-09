* Australia, Philippines in talks on moving asylum seekers
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, Oct 9 Australia is negotiating a deal
with the Philippines to transfer asylum seekers being held
indefinitely in controversial detention centres on remote,
impoverished islands, Australia's immigration minister said on
Friday.
Asylum seekers have long been a contentious political issue
in Australia, although it has never received anywhere near the
number of refugees currently flooding into Europe as they flee
conflict in the Middle East and North Africa.
Successive Australian governments have vowed to stop asylum
seekers reaching the mainland, turning boats back to Indonesia
when it can and sending those it cannot for detention in camps
on Manus island in Papua New Guinea and on the tiny South
Pacific island of Nauru.
Harsh conditions at the camps, including reports of systemic
child abuse, have been strongly criticised by the United Nations
and human rights groups.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott, ousted in a party-room
coup last month, struck a deal last year with Cambodia under
which it would get A$40 million ($29 million) in additional aid
from Australia for accepting asylum seekers, regardless of the
total number.
However that deal has struggled, with Cambodia threatening
to pull out of the agreement after taking only four refugees
from among the hundreds held in PNG and Nauru.
Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said Australian Foreign
Minister Julie Bishop had spoken with her Philippines
counterpart about a similar deal, but declined to elaborate.
"We have a bilateral arrangement with Cambodia. If we can
strike other arrangements with other countries, we will do
that," Dutton told reporters.
"If we can strike an agreement that is in the best interests
of our country and from the Philippines' perspective, their
country, we will arrive at that point," he said.
Australia's highest court this week began considering
whether the policy of sending asylum seekers to Nauru for
long-term detention is in breach of the constitution, a major
challenge to the controversial policy.
New Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said last
month he was concerned about conditions in the camps but gave no
indication of a major policy change.
Australia has defended its detention policy as necessary to
stop deaths at sea. No one processed at the Nauru or Papua New
Guinea camps is eligible for settlement in Australia, even if
they are found to be genuine refugees.
An independent U.N. investigator postponed an official visit
to Australia last month, citing a lack of government cooperation
and "unacceptable" legal restrictions.
Some investors in the company that runs the camps,
Transfield Services Ltd, have also said they will push
for greater transparency and oversight.
($1 = 1.3763 Australian dollars)
