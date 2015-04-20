LONDON A British teenager has been arrested in connection with an alleged Islamic State-linked plot to attack a World War One commemorative event in Australia, British police said on Monday.

The 14-year-old boy was held at an address in Blackburn, northern England, on suspicion of preparing for an act of terrorism on April 2 and then arrested again on Saturday on another terrorism-related offence, Greater Manchester Police said.

"We have uncovered communication between an individual in the North West and a man in Australia to what we believe is a credible terrorist threat," said Detective Chief Superintendent Tony Mole, from the North West Counter Terrorism Unit.

He said there was no immediate threat to the public in Britain.

On Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said five teenagers had been detained in Melbourne on suspicion of planning an Islamic State-inspired attack this week at an event to mark the centenary of the landings at Gallipoli during World War One.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)