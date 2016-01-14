Indian climber missing after reaching Everest summit
KATHMANDU An Indian climber went missing while descending the "death zone" after scaling Mount Everest, officials said on Sunday, following the death of two climbers over the past month.
SYDNEY A police operation was underway at the Sydney Opera House on Thursday, police said, with at least one ferry leaving the area cancelled and media reporting that people were being cleared away from the site.
A police spokeswoman said an operation was going on but could not provide any details. The Twitter account of the city's ferry service said one ferry service had been cancelled due to the operation.
Australia is on heightened alert for attacks by home-grown militants. Authorities say they have thwarted a number of potential attacks, although there have been several "lone wolf" assaults.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editig by Robert Birsel)
SEOUL North Korea fired a ballistic missile into waters off its east coast on Sunday, South Korea and Japan said, a week after it tested an intermediate-range missile which experts saw as an advancement in the reclusive state's weapons programme.