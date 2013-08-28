By Rob Taylor
BLACKTOWN, Australia
BLACKTOWN, Australia Aug 29
Affairs Minister Jason Clare crouches uncomfortably in a suit on
the canvas of a youth boxing ring in Sydney's hardscrabble
Western Suburbs, shaping up for the election fight of his life.
Clare, in charge of a border circling 12 million square
kilometres of ocean, has the unenviable job of stopping
thousands of asylum seekers arriving by boat in Australia, an
issue threatening to bring down Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's
Labor government at elections just two weeks away.
"People are drowning to get here. It opens up old scars.
People say 'please stop more people drowning'," says the
campaigning Clare, whose wife is from a Vietnamese family who
risked their lives to reach Australia following the 1975 fall of
Saigon.
Clare grew up in the Western Suburbs, far away from Sydney's
glittering harbour and affluent eastern beachsides, in an area
long thought to be a centre-left Labor heartland of blue-collar
jobs and traditional manufacturing.
But his humanitarian reasoning does not go far in explaining
why Rudd's minority government is struggling here to avert a
Sept. 7 poll rout, with surveys tipping the loss of six
election-turning seats, some held for 70 years.
In this traffic-choked home to two million, a crucible of
Australian multiculturalism where many are new migrants, soaring
living costs, groaning infrastructure and disappearing jobs have
badly hurt Labor, along with crime and drive-by shootings
helping to fuel feelings of insecurity.
And as voters lose faith in Rudd's pledge to improve lives
through better transport, health and education, they have also
grown resentful of new boat people seen as potential security
threats, immigration queue jumpers and rivals for jobs.
"The issue plays out in every single possible way. Rumours
go around about them getting $50,000 for a car, or welfare, or
whatever. The refugees are an easy people to blame," says local
Labor MP Julie Owens.
POLITICAL THORN
Immigration has been a political thorn in Australia since
its colonial settlement, but more so since the post-World War
Two arrival of more than 100,000 non-English speaking Europeans
under a government strategy to "populate or perish".
In a nation then seeing itself as culturally nearer to
Europe than Asia, a wave of Vietnamese and Cambodian immigrants
fleeing conflict through the 1970s and 80s also stirred unease.
But when the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States
brought increased border protection globally, asylum worries in
Australia were shaped into a political spear, helping
conservative prime minister John Howard return to power that
year with a promise of uncompromising security.
Now, with instability in Afghanistan, Syria and Iran driving
refugee numbers globally to near a 20-year high of 45.2 million,
asylum boats are again colouring the election race, up with
bread and butter issues like the economy and education.
Since Labor swept away Howard's conservatives six years ago,
more than 50,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Australia,
stoking a voter backlash so visceral that Rudd in July promised
no one arriving by boat would be permanently settled, being
instead sent to live in neighbouring Papua New Guinea or Nauru.
Canberra's approach contrasts with moves by key ally the
United States to offer a pathway to citizenship for many of its
11 million illegal immigrants, although European countries have
also hardened immigration rules amid global financial woes.
But while Australia's policy - matching opposition promises
of tougher immigration rules - was criticised by the United
Nations, political pundits say it could neutralise an issue
threatening to send Labor into opposition for a generation.
AUSTRALIA FOR FREEDOM
In the My Hung fabric shop in Sydney's Cabramatta, an area
dubbed "little Saigon" with its myriad noodle shops and migrant
families from Vietnam and Cambodia, Thi Duc Diep underscores the
problems facing Rudd on Labor's Sydney "Western Front".
Located in one of 10 marginal seats held by the government
and at risk of loss, almost six in 10 people here were born
overseas and average income of $1,030 a week is well short of
the national figure, while 10 percent unemployment is roughly
double the national average.
Greater Sydney, home to 4.6 million people, is not only one
of the most expensive cities to buy property, with home prices
soaring 6.1 percent this year to a median $640,000, but surveys
put it near Zurich and Geneva as one of the least affordable
places to live, a fifth more expensive than New York.
Diep fled Saigon by boat in 1978, and like many other
overseas-born Australian voters now has a deep antipathy to
asylum seekers, who she believes are fleeing for largely
economic reasons and the promise of generous welfare.
"We came here for freedom. We worked hard to be honest," the
bespectacled 53-year-old says. "I don't want people who don't
want to go to work. They shouldn't just take the unemployment
benefits."
Along with asylum, Diep blames the soaring cost of living
and new carbon taxes championed by Rudd for undermining the $1.5
trillion economy, reflected now in gloomy business confidence
and fears of the first recession for 22 years as a China-led
resource export boom fades.
In an alley around the corner, cafe owner and swing voter
Eddie Nguyen also wants Labor out, and says many of his
customers are hoping to see conservative opposition leader Tony
Abbott become prime minister.
"I think Australia's government should have strong rules, a
strong commitment to protect Australians," says Nguyen, who
spent three years in a refugee camp in Indonesia before being
accepted as a refugee to Australia in 1987.
"I don't agree with people going direct to the country like
this. It's like your family, someone knocks on your door and
says I want to come into your house, and you have to accept
them. That's just not right. You have to go somewhere and wait
until somebody accepts you."
LAND OF GOLD AND HONEY
Pollster John Scales of JWS Research says much of the anger
being directed against Labor has its roots in a kind of
racist-tinged envy, with migrant voters worried that new boat
arrivals from other countries will lessen their chances of
bringing more family members to Australia.
Australia's population growth to near 23 million was driven
mostly by a doubling in net migration in eight years, from
around 120,000 to around 240,000, helping fill mining jobs but
bringing fresh problems.
"Once you get here, it's not the land of gold and honey.
Asylum seekers are where frustration gets vented," Scales says.
"It's a different sort of racism to standard Australian
Anglo-Saxon racism. But it's still racism."
Labor MP Michelle Rowland, whose Sydney seat of Greenway is
one of the most precariously balanced, says Labor is in
difficulty because Western Sydney has become increasingly
frustrated and ambitious.
Not helping, she says, has been a frontpage campaign against
Labor by billionaire media owner Rupert Murdoch's newspapers,
which have been particularly critical of asylum policy switches
under Labor.
"When you're sitting in a traffic jam on the motorway or
waiting for a train that never comes, it's easy to think about
the taxes you've paid and the benefits others might get,"
Rowland says. "Asylum is right up there."
Abbott, mindful of the simmering mood for change, has made
Western Sydney a top priority, visiting often with a promise of
tougher asylum seeker laws, which he says will reduce hundreds
of boats arriving now to a trickle, and to reinvigorate economic
confidence by scrapping carbon taxes and building new roads.
"We will build the roads of the 21st century and we will
stop the boats," he told journalists on a recent swing through
the area.
"The message that I give to the people of Australia and to
the people of Western Sydney is that if you want a new way,
you've got to choose a new government."
