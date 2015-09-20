CANBERRA, Sept 20 Australian Defence Minister
Kevin Andrews confirmed on Sunday that he had lost his portfolio
under new Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, saying he was
disappointed his offer to work with the new Liberal leader had
been refused.
Andrews, who joined parliament in 1991, held the defence
portfolio for less than a year and had been talked about as one
of the most high profile losers in Turnbull's new cabinet, due
to be announced later on Sunday.
The removal of Abbott and loyalists such as Andrews is seen
as a setback for Japan's bid to win a $35 billion programme to
build stealth submarines for Australia.
Abbott was ditched on Monday after months of destabilising
infighting and a series of gaffes and perceived policy missteps.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)