CANBERRA Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard appointed former state leader and strong U.S. supporter Bob Carr to be the nation's new foreign minister on Friday, reshuffling her ministry following a leadership vote earlier this week.

Carr was highly regarded premier of the most populous New South Wales state for a decade until he retired from politics in late 2005, and was seen as a driving force in Sydney's success in hosting the 2000 Olympics.

Gillard said Carr would fill a casual vacancy in parliament's upper house Senate and would then be sworn in as foreign minister to replace Kevin Rudd.

Gillard stamped her authority over the government on Monday when she easily defeated Rudd, the man she ousted as prime minister in 2010, in a leadership vote.

Carr, a bookish leader who has long been a fan and keen student of American politics and American history, told reporters he would continue Rudd's push for Australia to win a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

"The short answer is decisively yes," Carr said. "I look forward to throwing myself into it."

Emergency Management Minister Robert McClelland, who was a strong supporter of Rudd's leadership challenge, was dumped from the ministry on Friday.

Resources Minister Martin Ferguson, Transport Minister Anthony Albanese and Immigration Minister Chris Bowen, who also backed Rudd in the leadership vote, retained their jobs.

