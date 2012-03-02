CANBERRA, March 2 Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, who won a leadership battle this week, unveiled changes to her cabinet on Friday, appointing former state leader Bob Carr to be the new foreign minister while leaving key economic portfolios unchanged.

Gillard stamped her authority over the government on Monday when she easily defeated former premier Kevin Rudd in a leadership vote.

Gillard dumped Emergency Management Minister Robert McClelland from her ministry. McClelland was a strong backer of Rudd, who sparked the leadership crisis when he quit as foreign minister last week.