* Booklet for MPs urges caution in China-Australia ties
* MPs told China aims for sphere of influence to rival U.S.
* Comments may deter investment - China-Australia business
group
By Tom Westbrook
SYDNEY, Aug 31 Australia has urged legislators
to take a more cautious approach in backing China's pursuit of
"legitimate interests" and stay alert to the motives guiding its
investments, in a briefing book published by the non-partisan
parliamentary library.
Authored by government officials and distributed ahead of
Tuesday's opening of parliament, the booklet raises concerns
that "creating a Eurasia-wide, China-led bloc to counter the
United States" is the long-term aim of China's "One Belt, One
Road" project, including its investments in northern Australia.
"Some see this initiative as a profound challenge to the
current global political and economic status quo," a
parliamentary library researcher wrote in the booklet, designed
to guide lawmakers on issues likely to come before them.
"Australia needs to adopt a more economically and
strategically prudent attitude in determining how the
Australia-China economic relationship is to further develop."
In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua
Chunying told reporters she was not familiar with the booklet,
but cooperation between Chinese and Australia companies was
based on market principles and was mutually beneficial.
"We hope the government of the relevant country can create a
just, fair and transparent environment for Chinese enterprises
investing abroad," she told a daily news briefing.
The caution comes after Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison
this month blocked the sale of electricity network Ausgrid to
China and Hong Kong buyers, citing undefined national security
concerns.
That followed his rejection of a Chinese consortium's bid
for Australia's largest pastoral holding, S. Kidman & Co.
And a decision to lease a commercial and military port in
northern Australia to a Chinese firm last year stirred concerns
in the United States.
Coupled with the recent regulatory pushback to Chinese-led
deals, the booklet has fed worries about prospects for future
deals.
"If our industries are to reach their full potential, we
need foreign investment," said Helen Sawczak, national chief
executive of business grouping the Australia China Business
Council.
"Issues raised in the report may deter potential investors.
The relationship is strong, but it is a concern when these
things stack up together."
The 205-page briefing book was handed out to members of
parliament ahead of the first session after the July 2 election.
China is Australia's largest trading partner and a large
source of foreign investment, spending $11.1 billion on
Australian assets, mostly property, in 2015, accounting and
advisory firm KPMG and the University of Sydney have said.
The parliamentary booklet sets out China's "broader uses"
for its growing economic influence.
"China's rise and pursuit of its 'legitimate interests' have
been supported by successive Australian governments," it said.
"A key question emerging from China's recent actions in the
South China Sea is where do these 'legitimate interests' begin
and end - do they include the establishment of 'spheres of
influence'?"
