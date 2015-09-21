(Corrects in final paragraph to show Payne is second female
defence minister in an English-speaking nation, behind Canada's
Kim Campbell)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, Sept 21 Australia on Monday swore in its
first female defence minister, Senator Marise Payne, who will
oversee open-ended military engagements in two countries and
some of the country's most important defence contracts in a
generation.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last week ousted long-time
rival Tony Abbott as leader of their ruling Liberal Party,
citing a chaotic management style and dismal poll numbers.
Turnbull's cabinet which was sworn in on Monday features
five women, more than double the previous number.
In a symbolic break from the past, Turnbull jettisoned
several ministers seen as close to aging former Liberal Party
prime minister John Howard.
Payne, most recently human services minister and a former
chair of parliament's foreign affairs, defence and trade
committee, as well as its human rights subcommittee, replaces
Kevin Andrews after less than a year in defence.
Defence has been a revolving door portfolio over the past
five years and badly needs stability as it sets about reforming
a bureaucratic procurement pipeline, said Andrew Davies,
director of research at the Australian Strategic Policy
Institute.
Abbott centralised decision making in his office and locked
his defence ministers out of major decisions such as choosing
the A$50 billion ($35.80 billion) replacement for the Collins
Class submarine fleet, Davies said.
"The good news for her is that the core business of the
defence department, which is running military operations, seems
to be going pretty well," he said.
"But it's the long lead time stuff. The getting approvals of
major projects through and then managing them, I think that's
where the major bureaucratic heartache is going to be."
The Royal Australian Air Force is taking part in the
U.S.-led coalition campaign against Islamic State targets in
Iraq and Syria. Australian troops are also helping to train
Iraqi ground forces.
In August Abbott announced that two naval shipbuilding
programmes, the A$20 billion SEA5000 Future Frigate project and
the SEA1180 Offshore Patrol Vessels, would be brought forward to
guarantee the continuous domestic construction of surface
warships.
But the jewel in Australia's defence crown is the SEA1000
Future Submarine project, one of the world's most lucrative
defence contracts and a thorny political topic.
Abbott and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe enjoyed a
close relationship that saw Japan emerge as the early front
runner for the programme, and his removal is seen as a setback
for their bid.
Japan's reluctance to commit to building the submarines
entirely in Australia, where manufacturing jobs are a hot
political topic, has seen it lose ground to German and French
proposals.
Payne joins a small number of woman defence ministers around
the world and becomes the second to fill the role in an
English-speaking nation behind Canada's Kim Campbell. Germany,
Norway and the Netherlands all have female defence ministers.
($1 = 1.3966 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Michael Perry)