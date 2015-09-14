By Matt Siegel
| SYDNEY, Sept 14
SYDNEY, Sept 14 Conservative Australian Prime
Minister Tony Abbott dismissed mounting speculation on Monday
that his position is in danger, playing down talk that he may
call a snap election to stem off a leadership coup from within
his own party.
Abbott emerged badly weakened from a leadership challenge by
lawmakers in his own Liberal Party in February, which came about
after weeks of infighting and dismal poll numbers, and pledged a
new spirit of conciliation.
He and his government have since consistently lagged the
centre-left opposition Labor Party in opinion polls, helping to
fuel speculation over how long his party would give him to turn
things around.
A by-election in a normally safe Liberal seat in Western
Australia state scheduled for Saturday is being watched closely
amid speculation that a poor showing could be used as a trigger
to remove Abbott and install a more popular alternative.
"I just am not going to get caught up in Canberra gossip,
I'm not going to play Canberra games," Abbot told reporters in
the southern city of Adelaide, referring to political
manoeuvring in the Australian capital.
"I expect that the government will go to the middle of next
year and maybe a bit beyond, because that's what we were elected
to do three years ago," he said.
The February challenge followed criticism of Abbott's
leadership style and judgment, including his decision to award
an Australian knighthood to Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince
Philip.
Abbott has continued to defy popular opinion inside and
outside his party, despite pledging to be more consultative,
blocking his MPs from supporting same-sex marriage and
announcing an emissions reduction target criticised as
inadequate by environmental groups.
He agreed last week to take in 12,000 Syrian refugees, but
the news was overshadowed by rumours of a cabinet reshuffle and
an insensitive gaffe about climate change, caught by a
microphone at a meeting, by Immigration Minister Peter Dutton.
A Fairfax-Ipsos poll published on Monday showed that voters
in the seat of Canning in Western Australia could deliver a
swing of up to 10 percent against the government in Saturday's
by-election.
That would not be enough for Labor to win the seat but it
would be seen as a disastrous outcome for Abbott's leadership
just a year out from a scheduled general election.
No one in the Liberal Party has publicly put up their hand
to challenge Abbott, but Communications Minister and former
party leader Malcolm Turnbull is seen as a likely successor.
(Editing by Paul Tait)