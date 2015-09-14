CANBERRA, Sept 15 Australian prime minister
elect Malcolm Turnbull promised to focus on improving the
country's faltering economy as the public woke up on Tuesday to
its fourth leader in two years.
The ruling Liberal Party voted to oust Tony Abbott as prime
minister in favour of Turnbull, a multi-millionaire former tech
entrepreneur who is hugely popular with the electorate, in a
secret ballot late on Monday.
"I'm filled with optimism and we will be setting out in the
weeks ahead ... more of those foundations that will ensure our
prosperity in the years ahead," Turnbull told reporters as he
headed to parliament on Tuesday.
Abbott was deposed following months of opinion polls that
showed his popularity with the public near rock bottom as
Australia's $1.5 trillion economy struggles to cope with the end
of a once-in-a-century mining boom.
Turnbull, toppled as leader of the conservative Liberal
Party by Abbott in 2009, has consistently been seen as a
preferred prime minister. However, his support for a carbon
trading scheme, gay marriage and an Australian republic have
made him unpopular with his party's right wing.
Turnbull is widely expected to overhaul the cabinet, with
current Treasurer Joe Hockey, who has been battling a backlash
against a deeply unpopular budget, likely to be replaced by
Social Services Minister Scott Morrison.
Defence Minister Kevin Andrews, who is overseeing a A$50
billion ($35.70 billion) submarine tender, is also expected to
be replaced when Turnbull unveils his ministry later this week.
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, who won the party room vote
to retain her additional position as deputy prime minister, said
she had spoken with international leaders overnight about the
leadership change.
The opposition Labor Party was quick to label Turnbull a
"multi-millionaire who lives in a pink mansion on Sydney
Harbour" who was out of touch with everyday Australians.
The change of leaders is the latest sign of political
instability in Australia, which has in recent years been
convulsed by backroom machinations and party coups that have
shaken public and business confidence in government.
Labor's Kevin Rudd, elected prime minister with a strong
mandate in 2007, was deposed by his deputy, Julia Gillard, in
2010 amid the same sort of poll numbers that Abbott faced.
Gillard was in turn deposed by Rudd ahead of elections won by
Abbott in 2013.
($1 = 1.4006 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Dean Yates)