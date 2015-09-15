* New PM Turnbull has campaigned for media deregulation in
SYDNEY, Sept 15 New Australia Prime Minister
Malcolm Turnbull's history of campaigning for media deregulation
fuelled a rally in the shares of domestic TV broadcasters on
Tuesday as hopes soared that a potential industry consolidation
will stem a decline in earnings.
Before ousting Prime Minister Tony Abbott a day earlier,
ex-Goldman Sachs partner Turnbull regularly used his role
as communications minister to advocate scrapping pre-Internet
laws stopping media companies from merging.
The campaigning was widely seen as a way for Turnbull to
present himself as a modern alternative to Abbott, who ruled out
any change until the media industry, which is divided on the
issue, reached a consensus.
Abbott had the public support of News Corp
executive chairman Rupert Murdoch who opposed reforms unless
they allowed his cable television company Foxtel to buy
exclusive sports rights.
If Turnbull defies Murdoch and pushes through the reforms,
it would be the first time an Australian company can own
newspaper, television and radio assets in one location.
It would also be the first time a metro television network
can cater to more than three quarters of viewers in one
location, enabling them to buy the regional broadcasters which
already repackage their content.
Turnbull's proposal has widely been seen as a way to stop an
earnings decline hitting the A$40 billion ($28.5 billion)
industry as viewers, readers and listeners opt for new offerings
online.
While the broader Australian stock market tumbled
1.5 percent on the first day of Turnbull's government, shares in
the media companies seen poised for M&A activity, mostly major
free-to-air television broadcasters, gained.
Nine Entertainment Co Holdings, the second-highest
rated free-to-air TV broadcaster, rose 2.3 percent amid hopes it
will buy regional TV and radio broadcaster Southern Cross Media
Group, which was trading flat.
Top-rated Seven West Media jumped 7 percent on
hopes it might buy regional broadcaster Prime Media Group
and on an announcement of a share buyback. Shares of
Prime Media, of which Seven already owns 11 percent, were up 3.5
percent.
Third-rated Ten Network Holdings rose 3 percent. It
is the only one among the national metro networks seen as a
takeover target, with a plan to sell 15 percent of the company
to Murdoch's Foxtel awaiting regulatory approval.
"These are businesses where earnings have been in decline
for some time," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC
Markets Asia Pacific.
"The clear speculation is that Turnbull coming in could lead
to changes and potentially takeovers in that sector."
($1 = 1.4053 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)