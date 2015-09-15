CANBERRA, Sept 15 Malcolm Turnbull, an urbane
former investment banker who supports marriage equality and
action on climate change, was sworn in as Australia's 29th prime
minister on Tuesday, a day after ousting longtime rival Tony
Abbott in a party room coup.
Turnbull, a Rhodes Scholar who previously led the Australian
Republican Movement, was sworn in by Governor General Sir Peter
Cosgrove, the representative of Britain's Queen Elizabeth,
Australia's head of state.
Turnbull's Liberal Party and its junior coalition partner
the National Party won a landslide election in 2013 but Abbott
was jettisoned by his party after a series of perceived policy
missteps and destabilising infighting.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Paul Tait)