Australia's next prime minister, Tony Abbott, holds ambitious
plans to develop the country's sparse and inhospitable north by
2030 to attract a new wave of mining investment and boost
agricultural exports to Asia.
Supporters describe conservative opposition leader Abbott's
vision as "nation building", while government and environmental
critics cite a lack of detail and highlight previous schemes to
transform this arid outback which failed due to its remoteness
and lack of political and economic backing.
Australia's iron ore and coal mines have driven successive
mining booms for more than a decade, feeding China's insatiable
hunger for resources, and with the last boom now petering out
some miners and outback politicians hope Abbott's plan will
exploit reserves of gold, diamonds and oil in the north.
But Abbott's plan may be too late. A decade ago, resource
companies built roads and houses to support their projects.
Today, belts are tight and expansion off the table, says Keith
Goode, an analyst for Eagle Mining Research.
Abbott says his "new frontier" plan would tap northern
Australia's proximity to Asia and benefit from the region's
economic growth. The city of Darwin, in the Northern Territory,
is closer to the Indonesian capital Jakarta than Sydney.
Abbott's northern Australia plan is seen as an attempt to
show leadership ahead of announcing detailed election policies.
It also appeals to the rural-based National Party, which
would be partners in an Abbott-led coalition government and is
similar to plans championed by Australian iron ore magnate Gina
Rinehart, the world's fifth richest woman according to Forbes.
"Northern Australia is well placed to capitalise on the
significant economic, strategic and environmental macro-trends
that will shape both the Asian and tropical regions," said
Abbott in launching his plan. "No longer will northern Australia
be seen as the last frontier, it is the next frontier."
Opinion polls ahead of this year's national election,
expected within months, puts Abbott's conservative party ahead
of Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's Labor government.
Abbott's vision could see thousands of government jobs in
southern cities moved north and special tax breaks to entice
businesses to move. But with the Australian budget in deficit
and revenues falling, it is unclear how much government money
could be directed north.
Abbott said he will produce a White Paper on his Northern
Australia plan within 12 months of winning office.
"It's time to do something in the north to improve the
entire country's economy, to make use of all our resources, and
Abbott's plan does that," said Jerry Ren, a Chinese-Australian
who made a fortune prospecting for oil and ilmonite in the
Northern Territory.
CROCODILE HUNTERS AND MINERS
Over half of Australia lies above the Tropic of Capricorn,
but it is home to only five percent of the population. It is a
frontier land with little infrastructure, populated by cattle
barons, crocodile hunters and aboriginal tribes.
Abbott's plan calls for better outback roads and railways
and dams to transform arid regions into a "food bowl" to double
agricultural output and boost mineral exports.
Over the past 10 years, $450 billion worth of new mining
projects and jobs poured into Australia. But the boom focused
mostly on the iron ore in Western Australia state, the coal
mines of Queensland state and Indian Ocean gas fields.
The Northern Territory, the size of South Africa, was
largely ignored. Iron ore production outside the territory is
nearly a half billion tonnes a year, compared with only one
million tonnes in the territory.
"Sure, we missed the boat in the last boom, but resources
booms come and go in Australia and I'm sure there will be
another one and one after that," said Willem Westra van Holthe,
the Northern Territory Minister for Mines and Energy. "This
(Abbott) plan says the Northern Territory is open for business."
Geologists say the territory has abundant diamond, gold and
uranium reserves and the Canada-based Fraser Institute, which
measures the attractiveness and ease of mining, ranks the
territory one of the best areas to invest in Australia.
ABORIGINES CONTROL THE NORTH
Australia's miners and Aborigines are uncomfortable
bedfellows. The minerals beneath aboriginal land in the north
can benefit the nation's most disadvantaged people, but often
mineral wealth clashes with their ancient beliefs.
In 1991 Australia's then prime minister stopped then BHP's
planned Coronation Hill gold mine because of local
Aborigines believed a giant serpent lived beneath the hill.
A fifth of the Northern Territory is now owned or controlled
by aboriginal groups and Abbott will need to convince them of
the benefits of mining if he is to see a new resources boom.
Many Aborigines have joined environmentalist to discourage
mining. Electronic sensors have even been installed in some
places to warn if mining companies trespass.
The Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corp is campaigning for the
massive Jabiluka uranium deposit, 300kms (185 miles) south of
Darwin, to be included in the nearby Kakadu National Park to
stop further development.
Resources multinational Rio Tinto's Energy
Resources of Australia Ltd subsidiary is permitted to
mine uranium around the site until 2021 but only as long as it
adheres to restrictions imposed by indigenous land owners.
Green politicians, likely to be key swing votes in the upper
house Senate after the election, oppose Abbott's plan.
"Large scale intensive agriculture across the north of
Australia has been a pipedream for decades. It's been tried
before and the results have ended up as expensive white
elephants," said Australian Greens Senator Rachel Siewert.