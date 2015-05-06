(Adds new leader chosen, former leader, quote, paragraphs 3-5,
11)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY May 6 Australian Senator Christine Milne
unexpectedly resigned as leader of the small but influential
Greens Party on Wednesday, raising questions over the future of
an important political bloc outside the two mainstream parties.
Milne, who took over the party from founder Bob Brown in
2012, quickly built on its early successes by aggressively
peeling voters from the main opposition Labor Party's left flank
on issues such as climate change and asylum seekers.
The Greens chose as her replacement the largely unknown
Senator Richard Di Natale, a doctor from Victoria state who was
elected to parliament in 2010.
"Richard Di Natale has been elected unopposed as the
Australian Greens leader," Senator Rachel Siewart told reporters
directly after the closed-door vote.
Milne's deputy Adam Bandt, a nationally known lawmaker from
Melbourne, was surprisingly dropped from the leadership, while
Senator Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam were elected unopposed
as co-deputy leaders, Siewart said.
Milne's resignation leaves the party without a proven leader
less than two years from general elections. That vote will
likely be seen at least partly as a referendum on the Greens'
long-term viability as more than just a party of protest.
"It is with a mix of optimism, pride, excitement and sadness
that I am resigning the leadership and leaving the Senate,"
Milne said in a statement.
"My decision to resign today is one I made with my family,"
said Milne, who is from the island state of Tasmania.
Milne has been a mainstay of left-wing politics since she
was elected to the Tasmanian state parliament in 1989. She
graduated to the federal Senate in 2004, where she served as
Brown's deputy from 2008 until his resignation.
Despite early scepticism over her ability to replace the
charismatic Brown, she led the party from strength to strength
in national and state elections.
"Christine is the greatest champion of climate change action
in Australian politics," Brown said in a statement.
Her resignation came just weeks after state elections in New
South Wales in which the Greens scored their best-ever
performance, building on anger among farmers over coal-seam gas
mining to capture two traditionally right-wing seats.
Milne has been one of the nation's most vocal critics of
conservative Prime Minister Tony Abbott. Di Natale will have the
difficult first task of rebutting the government's annual budget
next week.
(Editing by Paul Tait)