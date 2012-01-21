SYDNEY Jan 21 An independent member of Australia's parliament said on Saturday he had withdrawn his support for Prime Minister Julia Gillard, cutting her minority government's buffer to just a single vote.

Gillard formed a minority government with a one-seat majority after dead-heat elections in 2010, thanks to the help of the Greens and three independents.

However, she tightened her grip on power in November when an opposition lawmaker suddenly defected to become Speaker, boosting her chances of surviving a full term in office.

Andrew Wilkie, who represents the island state of Tasmania, said he reached his decision after Gillard reneged on a deal to reform laws on slot-machine gambling.

"I regard the prime minister to be in breach of the written agreement she signed, leaving me no option but to honour my word and end my current relationship with her government," he told reporters.

Gillard had offered a compromise deal on legislating popular "pokie" machines, seeking a trial on news laws and pushing out a deadline until after the next elections, due in 2013.

Gillard and the Labor government remain deeply unpopular, with polls showing they would be ousted from power if an election were to be held tomorrow. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Nick Macfie)