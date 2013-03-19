By James Grubel
| CANBERRA, March 19
CANBERRA, March 19 Australian plans to reform
media laws and strengthen scrutiny of newspapers and media
mergers appeared doomed on Tuesday, prompting new tension within
Prime Minister Julia Gillard's struggling minority government.
A day after Britain's politicians agreed on a deal for
stronger news media regulation, Gillard's plan to appoint a
media advocate, to enforce rulings against newspapers and to
review mergers, was struggling to gain parliamentary support.
The planned reforms unleashed a wave of anger from media
owners who said the changes were an attack on free speech, with
the Australian arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
describing them as Stalinist and draconian.
The plans have also ignited tension within the government
and raised new concern about Gillard's hold on the prime
ministership ahead of elections set for Sept. 14, with polls
showing her government is likely to be easily defeated.
Gillard's critics within the government have questioned her
judgement by picking a row with media companies in the lead-up
to an election.
However, two ministers, Foreign Minister Bob Carr and Mental
Health Minister Mark Butler, publicly declared support for her
after reports they had lost confidence in her leadership.
"The prime minister has my unqualified support," Carr told
reporters in Washington, adding the media was "in a frenzy" of
speculation about the leadership.
In Canberra, backbencher Joel Fitzgibbon added to the
tension when he questioned the government's tactics on the media
laws at a closed meeting of government lawmakers.
The government unveiled the media reform in a package of six
bills a week ago in response to two inquiries set up after
phone-hacking scandals in Britain, although there has been no
phone hacking claim in Australia. Media owners say stronger
regulations are not necessary.
"I WILL WIN"
Despite the internal concern over the media laws, the Labor
Party meeting did not move to replace Gillard despite a
long-running push by her opponents to bring back former Prime
Minister Kevin Rudd, who was dumped by his party in June 2010
but continues to enjoy a stronger rating in opinion polls.
Parliament adjourns on Thursday for a seven-week break ahead
of the May 14 budget, giving lawmakers only two more days to act
if they decide to change leaders this session.
Conservative opposition leader Tony Abbott challenged
Gillard to accept that a defeat on the media package would
represent a vote of no-confidence in her government.
But Gillard hit back, saying she had no intention of calling
an early election if the media bills were defeated.
"And let me say very clearly to the leader of the opposition
it will be a contest ... between a strong feisty woman and a
policy-weak man and I will win it," she told parliament.
The minority government needs support from five of the seven
cross-bench lawmakers to pass its laws. Two oppose the media
laws, while the Greens and two independents want amendments.
Australian media is among the world's most concentrated,
with News Corp, a strong critic of the government, controlling
about 70 percent of newspapers. The other main newspaper group
is Fairfax Media.
Australia also has three main free-to-air television
networks: Nine, owned by private equity group CVC Capital
Partners, Ten Network Holdings and Seven West
Media, as well as the publicly funded ABC and SBS
television networks.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)