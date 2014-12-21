* Immigration Minister Scott Morrison promoted to Social
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Dec 21 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott, battling a slide in public support, reshuffled his
cabinet on Sunday, promoting the overseer of a tough immigration
programme and throwing out his gaffe-prone defence minister.
Abbott said the shake-up was for jobs and families and
stressed a focus on financial issues as he deals with the
fallout of an unpopular belt-tightening budget.
"It is a sign that this government wants the economy to be
front and centre in the coming year," he told reporters in
Canberra.
Abbott is nearing the end of his first full year in office
hobbled by missteps and a souring economy that have dragged his
approval ratings to historic lows.
Faced with a collapse in commodity prices and an unruly
upper house Senate, that has held Abbott's first budget hostage
since May, voters have abandoned his conservative government
more quickly than any other in three decades.
The elevation of Immigration Minister Scott Morrison to
social services minister underscored the shift in priorities
away from the secretive programme of "turning back the boats" of
thousands of asylum seekers that helped it win power a year ago.
That policy has been criticised by the United Nations, but
Abbott lauded Morrison as "the master of difficult policy and
administration" for almost entirely stemming the flow of boats
over the past year.
"He is a very tough and competent political operator,"
Abbott said of Morrison. "He's also a very decent human being."
DEFENCE AND WOMEN
Defence Minister David Johnston lost his job in the
reshuffle which came a month after he embarrassed the government
with comments critical of government-owned ship-builder ASC,
saying he did not trust it to "build a canoe".
The comment fuelled expectations that most of the work in an
A$40 billion submarine programme will go offshore.
Reuters reported in September that Australia was leaning
toward buying up to 12 off-the-shelf stealth submarines from
Japan.
Morrison will be replaced by Peter Dutton, a former police
detective, in the new portfolio as Minister for Immigration and
Border Protection. Johnston will be replaced by Kevin Andrews.
Abbott also appointed a second woman to his cabinet,
following criticism of a lack of female representation. Sussan
Ley was promoted to minister for health and minister for sport,
joining Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.
"All of our appointments are on merit," Abbott said when
asked if two women was enough. "As time goes by and the number
of women in the parliament increases, I'm confident that there
will be more."
